Bucks County man sentenced to life in prison for shooting, beheading his father

The Bucks County man accused of shooting and then beheading his father was found guilty of murder and related crimes and sentenced to life in prison by a judge Friday morning.

Throughout the course of his trial, which began Monday, Justin Mohn, 33, admitted to homicide, trespassing on a military base and calling for the capture and slaying of government employees. After fatally shooting his father, Michael Mohn, 68, on Jan. 30, 2024, at their Levittown home, Mohn then severed his head with a knife and machete and displayed it in a 14-minute video that he posted to YouTube, which was online for several hours.

During his testimony, Mohn said he had attempted to perform a citizen's arrest against his father, who then resisted, requiring him to use deadly force. He referred to the killing as "Plan B." Mohn said his father had committed treason and gave false statements to a judge that led to a dismissal of a 2023 lawsuit Mohn had filed against the federal government.

He also testified that he did not regret the incident as he felt he was protecting his country. However, prosecutors rebutted that the death was planned and that he made up the citizen's arrest while awaiting trial, the Inquirer reported.

Throughout the four-day bench trial, meaning a judge determines the verdict instead of a jury, 15 witnesses testified and over 200 pieces of evidence were displayed, according to Levittown Now.

Mohn was found with a loaded handgun and arrested the same night as the murder at the Pennsylvania National Guard's headquarters in Fort Indiantown Gap. He told investigators he planned to convince Gov. Josh Shapiro to take part in an uprising against federal workers.

In his video, he listed names of those who he wanted captured and executed publicly, including a U.S. District Court judge. Police also found a device containing photos of federal buildings and instructions for building an explosive device. Michael Mohn had been a longtime worker for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Philadelphia.

However, attorneys for Mohn said that while he made his beliefs public on social media and in books, music and letters, he was not capable of leading a violent uprising against the government.