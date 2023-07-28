More Culture:

July 28, 2023

Tina Fey poised to possibly succeed Lorne Michaels when 'SNL' executive producer retires, report says

The Delaware County native would return to the sketch comedy show in a whole new capacity

John Paul Titlow
By John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Saturday Night Live
Tina Fey Abaca Press//

Tina Fey, shown here at a gala honoring Steve Martin in 2015, is rumored to be in talks to take over as executive producer of 'Saturday Night Live' when the show's creator and longtime executive producer leaves.

Tina Fey, the comedian, writer and actress best known for her stints on "30 Rock" and "Saturday Night Live," is rumored to be returning to "SNL" as the show's executive producer.

Fey, who grew up in Upper Darby, would take over the position from the sketch comedy show's creator and longtime executive producer Lorne Michaels when he leaves, according to a report in the New York Post. Citing an unnamed source, the Post claims that Fey is "being courted" to become the show's next executive producer when Michaels eventually leaves the show.

The 78-year-old Michaels, who has run "SNL" since the show's 1975 debut, has not announced any plans to leave. An NBC spokesperson denied the Post's claim, telling ET Canada that "there is no truth" to it.

However, as the Post's story points out, Michaels did tell an interviewer in 2021 that he felt the show's upcoming 50th anniversary season "would be a really good time to leave." The 50th season of "SNL" is slated to air next year. 

Fey's Philly roots are well-known by local fans, mostly because the star has a history of weaving Philadelphia-inspired tropes and references into her work. In 2015, she did a spot-on Philly accent on "SNL" when she showed up as Cousin Karen from Philly on a faux talk show in a segment called "Bronx Beat." 

The City of Brotherly Love got an even more multi-faceted comedic shout-out on "SNL" in 2021 when a sketch parodying "Mare of Easttown" featured not just a regional accent, but references to Wawa, soft pretzels and Gritty. Fey also showed up as a colonial-era Philadelphian and referenced the Eagles in another "SNL" sketch in 2018.

This year, Fey is embarking on a live comedy tour with fellow "SNL" veteran Amy Poehler. The duo's "Restless Leg Tour" will come to The Met in North Philadelphia in December.

John Paul Titlow

John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff

johnpaul@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Saturday Night Live Upper Darby SNL Tina Fey 30 Rock

Videos

Featured

Limited - Catto Family Reunion 2023

Get a free education at Community College of Philadelphia this fall
Limited - Jud Christian Covered Bridge

Enjoy an adventure in Central Pennsylvania: Columbia & Montour Counties

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Runaway SEPTA trolley crashes into historic building in Southwest Philly
SEPTA trolley crash

Sponsored

3.0 University Place will solidify Philadelphia’s standing as a top city for the life sciences industry to call home
Limited - University Place Main

Eagles

Random Eagles notes: Derek Barnett's pay cut, Jordan Davis' conditioning, and more
Jordan-Davis-Patrick-Mahomes-Super-Bowl-Eagles-Chiefs-NFL.jpg

Celebrities

When Sinéad O'Connor refused to have the national anthem played before a concert, a Philly DJ tried to start a feud
Sinead O'Connor John DeBella

Family-Friendly

World's largest bounce house comes to the Navy Yard next month
Big Bounce America

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved