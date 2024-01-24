Amanda Seyfried joins Philly police on ride-along to prep for TV series adaptation

Actress Amanda Seyfried accompanied Philadelphia police on a ride-along Tuesday ahead of filming a new TV series set in Kensington.

Seyfried, who is from Allentown, joined police alongside Liz Moore, Temple University professor and author of the novel "Long Bright River." Seyfried will begin filming an adaptation of the book, which is set in Kensington, next month. The 26th District is headquartered in Fishtown.

"Long Bright River" tells the story of two sisters living in the same neighborhood: Mickey, a police officer, and Kacey, who battles opioid addiction. When Kacey goes missing amidst a string of murders, Mickey, played by Seyfried, stops at nothing to find her sister and the killer.







Seyfried will portray Mickey, and the Peacock series will begin filming next month in New York City.

"Long Bright River" was first published in 2020. Moore is an associate professor of creative writing at Temple. The bestselling book was a "Good Morning America" book club pick, a Goodreads Choice Award nominee and was featured on former President Barack Obama's favorite books of the year list.

Moore's other works include "The Words of Every Song," "Heft" and "The Unseen World." Her next book, "The God of the Woods," releases June 11.