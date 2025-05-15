More Culture:

May 15, 2025

Kansas City art museum fulfills Super Bowl bet by sending painting to Philly

Édouard Manet's 'The Croquet Party' can be seen at the Philadelphia Museum of Art until Aug. 17 thanks to the Eagles' victory over the Chiefs.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Paintings
Swoop Art Museum Albert Yes/Philadelphia Museum of Art

Swoop and Eagles cheerleaders take in Édouard Manet's 'The Croquet Party' at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The painting is on display as a result of a Super Bowl bet between the museum and the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City.

The Eagles' Super Bowl smackdown of the Chiefs in February is the gift that keeps on giving for Philadelphia. 

As part of the "Museum Bowl," the Philadelphia Museum of Art received a painting on loan from the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City on Wednesday.

Édouard Manet's "The Croquet Party," an oil on canvas from 1871, now finds itself in Philadelphia for several months with, naturally, a Kelly Green backing behind the frame:

The Croquet PartyAimee Almstead/Philadelphia Museum of Art

Édouard Manet’s 'The Croquet Party' is on display at the Philadelphia Museum of Art through Aug. 17 thanks to a Super Bowl bet the museum won with the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City.


"We congratulate Philadelphia on an exciting Super Bowl win and look forward to seeing our treasured Manet in conversation with the incredible collection at the Philadelphia Museum of Art," Julián Zugazagoitia, director and CEO of the Nelson-Atkins, museum said in a press release. "'The Croquet Party' will be in very good company, and we are delighted to continue our Museum Bowl friendship and rivalry.”

"We are thrilled to continue the celebration of our champions with a victory of our own," said Sasha Suda, the director and CEO of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. "Julián was a great sport, and we're delighted to welcome him and his team here to personally deliver Manet's 'The Croquet Party' to its new (temporary) home."

This is not the first time the two museums have swapped works of art. After the Eagles fell to the Chiefs two years in the 2023 Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Museum of Art sent Thomas Eakins' "Sailing," an 1875 painting, on loan to the Nelson-Atkins museum.

The Birds got their revenge over Kansas City handily thanks to the heroics of Jalen Hurts and Cooper DeJean. Now, the Art Museum has, too. 

Manet's "The Croquet Party" will remain on view in Philadelphia until Aug. 17.

Follow Shamus on X: @shamus_clancy

Follow Shamus on Bluesky: @shamus

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Arts & Culture Paintings Philadelphia Kansas City Super Bowl Eagles Chiefs Philadelphia Museum of Art

Videos

Featured

PHOT-Gary Clark Jr_20240612_DSC02771.jpg

NJ North to Shore – June 2025 festival
Limited - Olympia 1

Evenings on the Olympia: History and celebration aboard a legendary warship

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Ex-police officer charged with trying to dupe woman out of $500,000 estate

Langhorne Police Officer

Sponsored

Escape to Crawford County

Limited - Visit Crawford- Kayaking

Adult Health

Men are twice as likely to die of broken heart syndrome as women

Broken Heart Syndrome

Arts & Culture

At the Arden Theatre, viewers can watch 'Rent' from a couch

Couch seats Rent Arden

Weekend

What to do this weekend: Fan Expo and Italian Market Festival

Weekend guide

Eagles

Game-by-game Eagles 2025 win-loss predictions

051525JalenHurtsJeffreyLurie

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved