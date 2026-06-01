Visiting Philly? Instead of going to Pat's or Geno's, get a cheesesteak at one of these places

Philadelphia is bracing for a surge in tourism this summer with dozens of events directly or indirectly associated with the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Tourist Traps: Here are alternatives to other tourist attractions that are bound to be packed this summer.

LOVE statue

Liberty Bell

'Rocky' sites

Reading Terminal

Stateside Live!

West Fairmount Park

Rocky Steps

Michelin Star restaurants

Rita's Translation: Expect long lines at the Liberty Bell, Rocky statue and anywhere else that could be viewed as quintessentially Philly by anyone from outside the Delaware Valley. To help expand out-of-towners' appreciation of what's authentic to the area, we've compiled lists of alternatives to 10 tourist hot spots in the city. (We apologize if we're blowing up your favorite neighborhood spot.) For this collection of staff picks, we're here to tell you there's more than just the flashy South Philly rivals when you're shopping for that perfect combo of meat and melty cheese — wit or witout onions. While the storied history of Pat's and Geno's on 9th Street and Passyunk Avenue is unmatched, their food is far from incomparable in the city. So for the best cheesesteak in town, check out these places instead: Jeff Tomik/PhillyVoice A crowd waits outside to pick up their orders outside Angelo's Pizzeria at 736 S 9th St. in South Philly.

Angelo's 736 S. 9th St., Philadelphia Less than a mile from the Pat's and Geno's intersection is Angelo's, the new belle of the ball in the cheesesteak debate. As a Philly transplant, I developed a steamy, melty hot take in my first five years in the area: Most cheesesteaks around here taste the same. Every place uses the same type of bread, meat and cheese, so how different can they be? So on my way to a Sixers playoff game I decided to give Angelo's a shot to see if it's really any different from the rest. Welp, it is. And their pizza is also probably the best in the city, too. To me, it was the gooey Cooper Sharp cheese that put it over the top, but the bread was also the perfect vessel to hold the meaty, melty mixture. While Angelo's also has long lines and you'll probably end up eating on the hood of your car, this is the South Philly spot with the best cheesesteak in the city. - Jeff Tomik

Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice Jim's Steaks, located at 400 South St, is the perfect mix of tourist-friendly and local staple.



400 South St., Queen Village

I subscribe to the belief that the best cheesesteak is the one that makes itself available to you when you need it most. Despite the name of this series, I also happen to find a certain amount of charm in the more mainstream spots, especially for visitors. That being said, if you’re visiting Philly for the first time and you want to get the true cheesesteak experience without selling your culinary soul, Jim’s Steaks on South Street is where you should go. It is the perfect mix of tourist-friendly and local staple. The meat is finely chopped and grilled right in front of you — as a true cheesesteak should be. Plus, since it reopened after a fire in 2024, its dining area has improved exponentially and now features an Isaiah Zagar mosaic. It also puts its customers right in the heart of some of the best shopping and bar-hopping in the city. - Molly McVety

1338 S. 10th St., East Passyunk

As a longtime vegetarian and someone who didn't particularly care for red meat before I became one, I by no means pretend to be a cheesesteak expert. But I felt it was my duty to give something to the out-of-town plant eaters. Triangle Tavern ticks a lot of boxes for me with good food and good vibes if you like a dive bar and good drinks — I once had a granola stout that I still think about sometimes. For me, it strikes a perfect balance: it's not an exclusively meat-free restaurant, so your carnivorous companions won't be whining, but most of the menu comes in a vegan version, so there's plenty of versatility and the dishes aren't a sad afterthought, either. Plus, if you're a cheese lover like me, you have the option of provolone instead of dairy-free cheese. - Michaela Althouse

Michael Tanenbaum/PhillyVoice The lamb kheema cheesesteak at Libertee Grounds is a creative take on Philly's staple indulgence.

1600 West Girard Ave.





There are plenty of excellent, traditional Philly cheesesteaks all over the city. They're awesome, but the way I look at it, creativity goes a long way if you want a cheesesteak you're going to remember as a traveler. Libertee Grounds is a bar in Francisville (North Philly) that's only a short walk from the Broad Street Line subway stop at Girard Avenue. The bar is best known for two things: a pair of miniature golf courses and the lamb kheema cheesesteak.

This thing is ridiculously good, and Libertee Grounds revamped the recipe last year to make it a bit less messy. It's got a masala-rubbed lamb and ribeye blend that's mixed with chopped Cooper Sharp cheese and caramelized onion. The seeded roll is smeared with cilantro lime aioli. The sandwich bursts with savory Indian flavor while retaining the identity of a cheesesteak. Libertee Grounds serves it with fries, which you'll end up mixing together with the overflow from the cheesesteak, like a complete fiend. Seriously, this place is just a fun time. Play some mini golf, get a few cocktails and try a cheesesteak made with lamb that you can brag about back home.

Variations on the cheesesteak are generally underrated, in my opinion. Ishkabibble's on South Street makes a delicious chicken cheesesteak. There's also McNally's Tavern in Chestnut Hill, which has a cheesesteak-inspired sandwich called the Schmitter. It's made with grilled sliced beef, cooked salami, fried onions, American cheese, tomato slices and a tangy "Schmitter" sauce that's basically a Thousand Island dressing. For a standard cheesesteak, my recommendations would be Joe's Steaks or Steve's Prince of Steaks. - Michael Tanenbaum