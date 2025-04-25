More Sports:

April 25, 2025

Eagles select Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell with 31st overall pick of 2025 NFL Draft

The Eagles made a slight trade up to land Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jihaad-Campbell-Alabama-Linebacker-Eagles-NFL-Draft-2025.jpg William Purnell/Imagn Images

Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell is the newest Eagle.

With the 31st pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell. The Eagles hadn't picked an off-ball linebacker in the first round of a draft since 1979, when they selected Jerry Robinson.

The Eagles traded up one spot from 32 to 31 with the Chiefs to select Campbell, giving up a fifth-round pick.

Campbell is a physical specimen, with an outstanding blend of size and athleticism, who just turned 21 years of age in February.

Campbell was Daniel Jeremiah's 12th ranked prospect, Dane Brugler's 14th overall pick, and Mel Kiper's 21st overall prospect. 

In addition to playing off-ball linebacker, Campbell also played on the edge at Alabama. In 2024, he had 64 tackles, 5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and an INT. Highlights: 

Three things likely influenced the selection of Campbell:

  1. Vic Fangio's desire for quality linebackers.
  2. Nakobe Dean's torn patellar tendon is a very serious injury.
  3. Campbell is just really good, and represented great value at 31.

It is to be determined what Fangio has in mind for Campbell in his defense, but he should have an immediate role. 

Campbell is from Erial, NJ, in Camden County.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

