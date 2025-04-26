More Sports:

April 26, 2025

Eagles select Texas OT Cameron Williams with 207th overall pick of 2025 NFL Draft

Williams is another late-round tackle the Eagles are bringing in. He'll need significant development in the NFL.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Cameron-Williams-Texas-NFL-Draft-2025.jpg Jerome Miron/Imagn Images

The Eagles added another late-round tackle with Texas' Cameron Williams.

With the 207th pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Texas OT Cameron Williams.

Williams only had 16 career starts in college, and he played exclusively at RT. He has prototype size at 6'6, 317, with 34 1/2" arms, and massive 11 3/8" hands. 

He's a raw "traits" prospect who is going to need significant development in the NFL. A quick highlight reel:

Williams was expected to be drafted higher than where he landed in the sixth round. He was Mel Kiper's 125th ranked prospect, while The Athletic's Dane Brugler and NFL.com's Lance Zierlein both had him rated as a 4th round prospect.

You know where I'm going with this. Let Jeff Stoutland get to work on Williams, and maybe way down the line he can develop into an heir for Lane Johnson.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Draft

Videos

Featured

Limited - Italian Market - Grease Pole

Celebrate at the S. 9th Street Italian Market Festival
Purchased - A father teaching his daughter about finances

Raising financially savvy kids: a guide for parents

Just In

Must Read

Real Estate

Longtime home of architect Frank Weise listed for sale

Weise Home Two

Sponsored

South Jersey’s Down & Derby Wine Festival returns May 3

Limited - Down and Derby 2025

Celebrities

New York Times feature on Jason Kelce is all about fashion

Jason Kelce red carpet

Prevention

The ice bucket challenge is back, and this time it's raising money for mental health awareness

Ice Bucket Challenge Mental Health

Weekend

Your weekend guide: Penn Relays, roller skating and a 'radiant' party

Weekend guide

Sixers

Sixers year-in-review: Justin Edwards proves to be 'a great hidden gem' in rookie season

Edwards 4.24.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved