Eagles select Texas OT Cameron Williams with 207th overall pick of 2025 NFL Draft

With the 207th pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Texas OT Cameron Williams.



Williams only had 16 career starts in college, and he played exclusively at RT. He has prototype size at 6'6, 317, with 34 1/2" arms, and massive 11 3/8" hands.

He's a raw "traits" prospect who is going to need significant development in the NFL. A quick highlight reel:

Williams was expected to be drafted higher than where he landed in the sixth round. He was Mel Kiper's 125th ranked prospect, while The Athletic's Dane Brugler and NFL.com's Lance Zierlein both had him rated as a 4th round prospect.

You know where I'm going with this. Let Jeff Stoutland get to work on Williams, and maybe way down the line he can develop into an heir for Lane Johnson.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader