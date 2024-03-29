Philadelphia Eagles 2026 draft picks

March 29, 2024
The Philadelphia Eagles currently have eight picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Here we'll track each of the trades that change the Eagles' picks. So far there has been one:
• The Eagles traded Haason Reddick to the Jets for their third-round pick in 2026. That third-round pick will become a second-round pick if Reddick plays at least 67.5 percent of the Jets' defensive snaps and he has 10 or more sacks in 2024.
|Round
|How acquired
|1
|Eagles' own pick
|2
|Eagles' own pick
|3
|Eagles' own pick
|3 (conditional)
|From Jets
|4
|Eagles' own pick
|5
|Eagles' own pick
|6
|Eagles' own pick
|7
|Eagles' own pick
Here are their 2024 picks, and their 2025 picks.
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader