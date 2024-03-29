More Sports:

March 29, 2024

Philadelphia Eagles 2026 draft picks

The Eagles' 2026 NFL Draft picks.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
032924HowieRoseman Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Howie

The Philadelphia Eagles currently have eight picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Here we'll track each of the trades that change the Eagles' picks. So far there has been one:

• The Eagles traded Haason Reddick to the Jets for their third-round pick in 2026. That third-round pick will become a second-round pick if Reddick plays at least 67.5 percent of the Jets' defensive snaps and he has 10 or more sacks in 2024.

Round How acquired 
Eagles' own pick 
Eagles' own pick 
Eagles' own pick 
3 (conditional) From Jets 
Eagles' own pick 
Eagles' own pick 
Eagles' own pick 
Eagles' own pick 


Here are their 2024 picks, and their 2025 picks.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles future draft picks

Videos

Featured

Limited - Johnston County - Redneck BBQ Lab Burnt Ends

Savor bourbon & BBQ in Benson, NC
Limited - Main Article Image for City of Philadelphia

Explore a career with the City of Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

One teen killed, another injured in Germantown shooting, police say
Germantown shooting teens

Sponsored

Journey through Ireland's unique regions
Limited - Eyeries

Depression

AI can detect depression in white people based on their social media posts – but not in Black people, Penn study finds
AI Depression Disparities

Food & Drink

Filipino restaurant and market brings unique tastes to Brewerytown
Baby's Kusina and Market Longanisa breakfast sando

Phillies

Phillies 2024 preview: Experts predict World Series win for Fightins
Bryce-Harper-Phillies-2024-Preview

Weekend

Pop-up gardens and Easter parade: Your weekend guide to things to do
Weekend guide pop-up gardens

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved