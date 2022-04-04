More Sports:

April 04, 2022

Philadelphia Eagles 2024 draft picks

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
032622HowieRoseman Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Howie

The Philadelphia Eagles currently have eight picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Here we'll track each of the trades that change the Eagles' picks. So far there has been one:

• The Eagles made a major trade with the Saints, involving 8 picks, detailed here. As part of that trade, the Eagles have the Saints' second-round pick in 2024.

Round How acquired 
Eagles' own pick 
Eagles' own pick 
From Saints 
Eagles' own pick 
Eagles' own pick 
Eagles' own pick 
Eagles' own pick 
Eagles' own pick 


Here are the Eagles' 2022 draft picks, and here are their 2023 picks.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles future draft picks

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philadelphia Ballet Humankind

Philadelphia Ballet to present a trio of evocative ballets this spring
Purchased - Man drinking alone at a bar

Social drinking vs. a drinking problem: what’s the difference?

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

Flyers shift to what's next after unsurprising trade deadline
65_Justin_Braun_FlyersvsKnights_KateFrese.jpg

Sponsored

Plasma Services Group recruiting donors
Limited - Plasma Services Group

Government

Philly lawmakers to consider bolstering police department in effort to fight crime
Community Policing

Opinion

Tomorrow's COVID safety guidelines will be different from today's – but that doesn't mean yesterday's were wrong
COVID-19 Mask Requirement

Food and Drink

Celebrate Easter with brunch service at these Philly restaurants and bars
Forsythia Easter Brunch

Music

Jazmine Sullivan, Questlove among winners at 2022 Grammy Awards
2022 Grammy Awards winners

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved