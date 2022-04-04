Philadelphia Eagles 2024 draft picks

The Philadelphia Eagles currently have eight picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Here we'll track each of the trades that change the Eagles' picks. So far there has been one:

• The Eagles made a major trade with the Saints, involving 8 picks, detailed here. As part of that trade, the Eagles have the Saints' second-round pick in 2024.



Round How acquired 1 Eagles' own pick 2 Eagles' own pick 2 From Saints 3 Eagles' own pick 4 Eagles' own pick 5 Eagles' own pick 6 Eagles' own pick 7 Eagles' own pick



Here are the Eagles' 2022 draft picks, and here are their 2023 picks.



