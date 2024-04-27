More Sports:

April 27, 2024

Eagles select North Carolina State iOL Dylan McMahon with 190th overall pick of 2024 NFL Draft

Dylan McMahon is an undersized lineman out of NC State who can bring center-guard versatility.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Dylan McMahon running the 40 back at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Dylan McMahon running the 40 back at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

With the 190th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected North Carolina State interior offensive lineman Dylan McMahon.

McMahon played at C, LG, and RG during his college career, but at 6'3, 299, with sub-32" arms, his most ideal fit is at center. He was a four-year starter at NC State and he has some explosiveness in his lower half.

McMahon has good agility, but the Eagles will likely look to get him to bulk up a bit in the weight room so he isn't overwhelmed by hulking NFL defensive tackles. A little taste of his game:

The Eagles signed Matt Hennessy this offseason for added interior offensive line depth, and McMahon is a similar player in that he is undersized and has center-guard versatility.

