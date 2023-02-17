Source: The Eagles' and Vikings' trade conditions for Jalen Reagor

When the Philadelphia Eagles announced the trade of wide receiver Jalen Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings back in August before the start of the 2022 NFL regular season, they published that they had received a seventh-round pick in 2023 and "a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024 that would change to a fifth-round pick if certain statistical marks are not met."

The more common phrasing for such a conditional trade is that "the Eagles will receive a fifth-round pick that can become a fourth-round pick if certain statistical marks are met," but whatever.

The statistical benchmarks are now known. Per a source, the fifth-round pick will become a fourth-round pick if Reagor achieves any of the following benchmarks either in 2022 or 2023:



40 receptions 500 receiving yards 5 touchdowns

In 2022, Reagor had 8 catches for 104 yards and 1 TD, so he did not reach any of those benchmarks.

The Eagles will hope Reagor is five times more productive for the Vikings in 2023.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader