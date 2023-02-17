More Sports:

February 17, 2023

Source: The Eagles' and Vikings' trade conditions for Jalen Reagor

By Jimmy Kempski
020123JalenReagor Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Former Eagles WR Jalen Reagor

When the Philadelphia Eagles announced the trade of wide receiver Jalen Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings back in August before the start of the 2022 NFL regular season, they published that they had received a seventh-round pick in 2023 and "a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024 that would change to a fifth-round pick if certain statistical marks are not met."

The more common phrasing for such a conditional trade is that "the Eagles will receive a fifth-round pick that can become a fourth-round pick if certain statistical marks are met," but whatever.

The statistical benchmarks are now known. Per a source, the fifth-round pick will become a fourth-round pick if Reagor achieves any of the following benchmarks either in 2022 or 2023:

  1. 40 receptions
  2. 500 receiving yards
  3. 5 touchdowns

In 2022, Reagor had 8 catches for 104 yards and 1 TD, so he did not reach any of those benchmarks. 

021723Reagor4thRoundPick

The Eagles will hope Reagor is five times more productive for the Vikings in 2023.

Source: The Eagles' and Vikings' trade conditions for Jalen Reagor
