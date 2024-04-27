More Sports:

April 27, 2024

Eagles select Michigan OG Trevor Keegan with 172nd overall pick of 2024 NFL Draft

Trevor Keegan is a lineman with a mean streak who could legitimately push Tyler Steen and company for a starting job at RG.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Trevor-Keegan-Michigan-Eagles-NFL-Draft-Pick-2024.jpg University of Michigan/for PhillyVoice

Michigan guard Trevor Keegan got picked up by the Eagles in the fifth round.

With the 172nd overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Michigan OG Trevor Keegan.

Keegan was part of a stellar offensive line that carried Michigan to a National Championship. He is a rugged, physical guard whose calling card is as a mauler in the run game. Here are some highlights, where you can see his power and mean streak:

Keegan also tested reasonably well at the NFL Combine for a guy known as a road grader. He's not Jason Kelce, but he's also not some unathletic slug.

Keegan could legitimately push Tyler Steen and company for a starting job at RG.

The Eagles surprisingly did not draft an offensive lineman until the fifth round, and with their seventh pick in the draft.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

