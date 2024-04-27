Eagles select Michigan OG Trevor Keegan with 172nd overall pick of 2024 NFL Draft

With the 172nd overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Michigan OG Trevor Keegan.

Keegan was part of a stellar offensive line that carried Michigan to a National Championship. He is a rugged, physical guard whose calling card is as a mauler in the run game. Here are some highlights, where you can see his power and mean streak:



Keegan also tested reasonably well at the NFL Combine for a guy known as a road grader. He's not Jason Kelce, but he's also not some unathletic slug.

Keegan could legitimately push Tyler Steen and company for a starting job at RG.

The Eagles surprisingly did not draft an offensive lineman until the fifth round, and with their seventh pick in the draft.

