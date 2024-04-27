Eagles select Clemson RB Will Shipley with 127th overall pick of 2024 NFL Draft

April 27, 2024
With the 127th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Clemson RB Will Shipley.
Shipley was an immediate contributor in Clemson's offense as a freshman, and he had a big sophomore season when he rushed for 1182 yards and 15 TDs. His junior season was somewhat disappointing on a Clemson team that was no longer the powerhouse it once was. His career numbers as a runner:
|Will Shipley
|Rush
|Yards
|YPC
|TD
|2021
|149
|739
|5.0
|11
|2022
|210
|1182
|5.6
|15
|2023
|167
|827
|5.0
|5
And as a receiver:
|Will Shipley
|Rec
|Yards
|YPC
|TD
|2021
|16
|116
|7.3
|0
|2022
|38
|242
|6.4
|0
|2023
|31
|244
|7.9
|2
He also returned 34 kicks for 904 yards (26.6 avg) and 0 TDs during his college career.
Shipley has some versatility as a runner, receiver, and returner, and he ran a 4.39 40 at his pro day. He makes sense as an eventual RB2, especially with Kenny Gainwell in the final year of his contract in 2024. A highlight reel:
The Eagles' depth at running back now looks something like this:
|RB1
|RB2
|RB3
|RB4
|RB5
|Saquon Barkley
|Kenny Gainwell
|Will Shipley
|Tyrion Davis-Price
|Lew Nichols
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader