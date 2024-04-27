Eagles select Clemson RB Will Shipley with 127th overall pick of 2024 NFL Draft

With the 127th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Clemson RB Will Shipley.

Shipley was an immediate contributor in Clemson's offense as a freshman, and he had a big sophomore season when he rushed for 1182 yards and 15 TDs. His junior season was somewhat disappointing on a Clemson team that was no longer the powerhouse it once was. His career numbers as a runner:

Will Shipley Rush Yards YPC TD 2021 149 739 5.0 11 2022 210 1182 5.6 15 2023 167 827 5.0 5



And as a receiver:

Will Shipley Rec Yards YPC TD 2021 16 116 7.3 0 2022 38 242 6.4 0 2023 31 244 7.9 2



He also returned 34 kicks for 904 yards (26.6 avg) and 0 TDs during his college career.

Shipley has some versatility as a runner, receiver, and returner, and he ran a 4.39 40 at his pro day. He makes sense as an eventual RB2, especially with Kenny Gainwell in the final year of his contract in 2024. A highlight reel:

The Eagles' depth at running back now looks something like this:

RB1 RB2 RB3 RB4 RB5 Saquon Barkley Kenny Gainwell Will Shipley Tyrion Davis-Price Lew Nichols

