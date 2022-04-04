Eagles make major swap of draft picks with the Saints

April 04, 2022
The Philadelphia Eagles have made a major swap of draft picks well in advance of the NFL draft for the second straight year, as Howie Roseman struck a deal with the New Orleans Saints that will give the Birds an extra first-round pick in 2023.
The details:
|Eagles get
|Saints get
|18th overall pick, 2022
|16th overall pick, 2022
|Third-round pick (101st overall), 2022
|19th overall pick, 2022
|Seventh-round pick (237th overall), 2022
|Sixth-round pick (194th overall), 2022
|2023 first-round pick
|2024 second-round pick
If you cancel out the 18th and 19th overall pick, the Eagles essentially traded pick 16 for a first-round pick, a second-round pick, and a third-round pick. That is well done.
There's little doubt that the Eagles made this deal partly on what they feel the Saints will be as a team in 2022. In 2021, they missed the playoffs after finishing with a 9-8 record. During the offseason, they lost head coach Sean Payton and star LT Terron Armstead. Their starting quarterback is presently Jameis Winston. Soooo, that could be a high pick next year.
