Eagles make major swap of draft picks with the Saints

The Philadelphia Eagles have made a major swap of draft picks well in advance of the NFL draft for the second straight year, as Howie Roseman struck a deal with the New Orleans Saints that will give the Birds an extra first-round pick in 2023.

The details:

Eagles get Saints get 18th overall pick, 2022 16th overall pick, 2022 Third-round pick (101st overall), 2022 19th overall pick, 2022 Seventh-round pick (237th overall), 2022 Sixth-round pick (194th overall), 2022 2023 first-round pick 2024 second-round pick



If you cancel out the 18th and 19th overall pick, the Eagles essentially traded pick 16 for a first-round pick, a second-round pick, and a third-round pick. That is well done.

There's little doubt that the Eagles made this deal partly on what they feel the Saints will be as a team in 2022. In 2021, they missed the playoffs after finishing with a 9-8 record. During the offseason, they lost head coach Sean Payton and star LT Terron Armstead. Their starting quarterback is presently Jameis Winston. Soooo, that could be a high pick next year.

