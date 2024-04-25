Eagles select Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell with 22nd overall pick of 2024 NFL Draft

With the 22nd overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell.



Mitchell finished second in the nation both in 2022 and 2023 with 19 pass breakups each season. In other words, he gets his hands on a lot of passes. He also had 5 INTs in 2022, two of which he returned for scores. He had 1 INT in 2023.

Mitchell can play inside or outside which would be particularly useful for the Eagles, who have short-term and long-term needs at both corner spots.



If there was one concern about Mitchell it was that he did not face top tier wide receivers in college. However, he put some of those concerns to bed during Senior Bowl practices, where he was clearly one of the best players on the field. His stock continued to rise after a great showing at the NFL Combine, where he ran a 4.33 40.

Mitchell will have a chance to earn a starting job at cornerback in training camp, especially if the Eagles eventually release James Bradberry. The Eagles' depth chart at corner probably looks something like this:

Defense 1 2 3 4 CB Darius Slay Isaiah Rodgers Josh Jobe

CB James Bradberry / Quinyon Mitchell Kelee Ringo

Eli Ricks

Tiawan Mullen SCB Avonte Maddox Zech McPhearson

Tyler Hall

Mario Goodrich



The Eagles surprisingly had their choice of the top two corners in the draft in Mitchell and Alabama's Terrion Arnold, who were both not expected to be available at pick 22.

