More Sports:

April 25, 2024

Eagles select Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell with 22nd overall pick of 2024 NFL Draft

The Eagles got a steal with the 22nd pick, taking the best cornerback in the draft.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Quinyon-MItchell-Eagles-NFL-Draft Toledo/CollegePressBox

Eagles first-round cornerback Quinyon Mitchell at Toledo.

With the 22nd overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell.

Mitchell finished second in the nation both in 2022 and 2023 with 19 pass breakups each season. In other words, he gets his hands on a lot of passes. He also had 5 INTs in 2022, two of which he returned for scores. He had 1 INT in 2023. 

Mitchell can play inside or outside which would be particularly useful for the Eagles, who have short-term and long-term needs at both corner spots.

If there was one concern about Mitchell it was that he did not face top tier wide receivers in college. However, he put some of those concerns to bed during Senior Bowl practices, where he was clearly one of the best players on the field. His stock continued to rise after a great showing at the NFL Combine, where he ran a 4.33 40.

Mitchell will have a chance to earn a starting job at cornerback in training camp, especially if the Eagles eventually release James Bradberry. The Eagles' depth chart at corner probably looks something like this:

Defense 
CB Darius Slay Isaiah Rodgers Josh Jobe
 
CB James Bradberry / Quinyon Mitchell Kelee Ringo 
Eli Ricks
Tiawan Mullen 
SCB Avonte Maddox Zech McPhearson
Tyler Hall
Mario Goodrich 


The Eagles surprisingly had their choice of the top two corners in the draft in Mitchell and Alabama's Terrion Arnold, who were both not expected to be available at pick 22.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Draft

Videos

Featured

Limited - Festival Attendees enjoying the Down and Derby Wine Festival

Attend the 2024 Down and Derby Wine Festival on May 4
Purchased - Friends holding beer at a festival

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the Spring on Tap Beer Festival

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Groups kick off 'walk audits' to improve pedestrian pathways
Walk audits

Sponsored

Laughter may be the best medicine
Purchased - friends drinking coffee and laughing together

Health News

Philadelphia's ozone pollution is the worst in the Mid-Atlantic region
Philly Air Quality

Music

Learn more about Taylor Swift's album by talking to your Amazon Alexa
taylor swift amazon alexa

Eagles

Brandon Graham to announce Eagles picks at NFL Draft
7.26.23_EaglesPractice_Brandon-graham-9174.jpg

Food & Drink

Jason Kelce to bartend in Sea Isle City on June 26
Jason Kelce bartending

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved