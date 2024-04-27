Eagles select Florida State WR Johnny Wilson with 185th overall pick of 2024 NFL Draft

With the 185th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Florida State wide receiver Johnny Wilson.

At 6'6, 231, Wilson is a huge freak of nature playing receiver. Wilson's career began at Arizona State, but he transferred to FSU for the 2022 season. In 2022, he had 43 catches for 897 yards and (20.9 YPC) and 5 TDs. Here are most of those receptions:

In 2023, Wilson had a somewhat disappointing 41 catches for 617 yards (15.0 YPC) and 2 TDs. There was some thought that Wilson could move to tight end because of his size, but the Eagles announced him as a wide receiver, so that's where he'll begin his pro career.

Wilson can play outside, but FSU also used him at times as a big slot. He can make plays down the field with his size (again, 20.9 YPC in 2022), but he's also a red zone target. He is a low-volume, big play receiver who would allow A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert to dominate targets, but would also be a unique player opposing defenses cannot ignore and would have to account for.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader