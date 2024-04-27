Eagles trade up, select Clemson LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. with 155th overall pick of 2024 NFL Draft

With the 155th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., who is of course the son of former Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, Sr.

Trotter had good productivity both in 2022 and 2023. His career stats at Clemson:

Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. Tackles Sacks INT FF 2021 15 1 0 0 2022 89 6.5 2 1 2023 88 5.5 2 2



Trotter is an instinctive, smart, hard-nosed linebacker with obviously good bloodlines. A highlight reel:

So why did he fall to the fifth round? Much like Nakobe Dean, Trotter is small (6'0, 228), and he doesn't have ideal athletic testing measurables.

Still, in the fifth round, Trotter comes at a pretty good bargain, even if his profile is similar in many ways to Dean's.

