More Sports:

April 27, 2024

Eagles trade up, select Clemson LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. with 155th overall pick of 2024 NFL Draft

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is an instinctive, smart, hard-nosed linebacker with obviously good bloodlines.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jeremiah-Trotter-Jr-Eagles-NFL-Draft Anderson Independent/USA Today Sports

The Eagles are bringing in the son of a former Philly All-Pro in Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

With the 155th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., who is of course the son of former Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, Sr.

Trotter had good productivity both in 2022 and 2023. His career stats at Clemson:

 Jeremiah Trotter, Jr.Tackles Sacks INT FF 
2021 15 
2022 89 6.5 
2023 88 5.5 


Trotter is an instinctive, smart, hard-nosed linebacker with obviously good bloodlines. A highlight reel:

So why did he fall to the fifth round? Much like Nakobe Dean, Trotter is small (6'0, 228), and he doesn't have ideal athletic testing measurables.

Still, in the fifth round, Trotter comes at a pretty good bargain, even if his profile is similar in many ways to Dean's.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Draft Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Friends holding beer at a festival

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the Spring on Tap Beer Festival
Limited - Festival Attendees enjoying the Down and Derby Wine Festival

Attend the 2024 Down and Derby Wine Festival on May 4

Just In

Must Read

Courts

John Dougherty's extortion trial ends in mistrial
John Dougherty mistrial

Sponsored

A WCLOC can help support your business
Purchased - Business Owner posing for a photo

Illness

What is Bell's palsy, the facial paralysis affecting Sixers star Joel Embiid?
Embiid Bells Palsy

Food & Drink

Buffalo Wild Wings Go to offer free wings for a year when it opens
Buffalo Wild Wings

Eagles

Brandon Graham to announce Eagles picks at NFL Draft
7.26.23_EaglesPractice_Brandon-graham-9174.jpg

Fitness

At next month's Beerathon 5K, runners can cheers after every mile
Philly Beerathon 2024

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved