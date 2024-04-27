More Sports:

April 27, 2024

Eagles select Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith with 152nd overall pick of 2024 NFL Draft

The Eagles are using a fifth round pick on yards-after-the-catch threat Ainias Smith, who was used as a receiver, runner and returner at Texas A&M.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
042724AiniasSmith Maria Lysaker/USA TODAY Sports

New Eagles WR Ainias Smith

With the 152nd overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Texas A&M WR Ainais Smith.

Smith is a versatile weapon who played some running back in addition to receiver at Texas A&M, and he averaged 15.0 yards per catch in 2023. If Kellen Moore is going to bring some creativity to the Eagles, Smith is a guy who can be effective on jet sweeps and other gadget'y plays. Some highlights:

Smith's career stats aren't eye-popping. His best season was in 2023, when he had 53 catches for 795 yards (15.0 YPC) and 2 TDs, but he was a standout during Senior Bowl practices.

Smith also has added value as a returner. He had 82 career punt returns for 836 yards (10.2 YPR) and he took two to the house.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Draft Ainias Smith

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Friends holding beer at a festival

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the Spring on Tap Beer Festival
Limited - Festival Attendees enjoying the Down and Derby Wine Festival

Attend the 2024 Down and Derby Wine Festival on May 4

Just In

Must Read

Courts

John Dougherty's extortion trial ends in mistrial
John Dougherty mistrial

Sponsored

A WCLOC can help support your business
Purchased - Business Owner posing for a photo

Illness

What is Bell's palsy, the facial paralysis affecting Sixers star Joel Embiid?
Embiid Bells Palsy

Food & Drink

Buffalo Wild Wings Go to offer free wings for a year when it opens
Buffalo Wild Wings

Eagles

Brandon Graham to announce Eagles picks at NFL Draft
7.26.23_EaglesPractice_Brandon-graham-9174.jpg

Fitness

At next month's Beerathon 5K, runners can cheers after every mile
Philly Beerathon 2024

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved