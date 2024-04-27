Eagles select Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith with 152nd overall pick of 2024 NFL Draft

With the 152nd overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Texas A&M WR Ainais Smith.



Smith is a versatile weapon who played some running back in addition to receiver at Texas A&M, and he averaged 15.0 yards per catch in 2023. If Kellen Moore is going to bring some creativity to the Eagles, Smith is a guy who can be effective on jet sweeps and other gadget'y plays. Some highlights:



Smith's career stats aren't eye-popping. His best season was in 2023, when he had 53 catches for 795 yards (15.0 YPC) and 2 TDs, but he was a standout during Senior Bowl practices.



Smith also has added value as a returner. He had 82 career punt returns for 836 yards (10.2 YPR) and he took two to the house.

