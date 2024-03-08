More Sports:

March 08, 2024

Eagles awarded four compensatory picks in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Eagles are getting some extra picks for the players they lost in free agency last offseason.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Howie Roseman

The NFL awarded compensatory picks to teams around the league on Friday afternoon, and the Philadelphia Eagles collected four — a third-round pick, two fifth-round picks, and a sixth-round pick. The full list of comp picks awarded: 

The third-round pick was awarded for the loss of Javon Hargrave in free agency a year ago. The two fifth-round picks were likely awarded for the losses of Isaac Seumalo and Andre Dillard, and the sixth-round pick likely for the loss of T.J. Edwards. The maximum number of compensatory picks a team can receive is four, so the Eagles did not receive any compensation for other qualifying players, such as Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Marcus Epps, Gardner Minshew, Miles Sanders, and Kyzir White.

Their updated 2024 picks:

Round Overall How acquired 
22 Eagles' own pick 
50 From Saints 
53 Eagles' own pick 
97 Compensatory pick 
160 From Buccaneers 
170 Compensatory pick 
171 Compensatory pick 
210 Compensatory pick 


MORE: Eagles 2025 draft picks

