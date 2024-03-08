Eagles awarded four compensatory picks in the 2024 NFL Draft

March 08, 2024
The NFL awarded compensatory picks to teams around the league on Friday afternoon, and the Philadelphia Eagles collected four — a third-round pick, two fifth-round picks, and a sixth-round pick. The full list of comp picks awarded:
Compensatory draft picks for 2024 are being awarded today. The list of picks: pic.twitter.com/JlieVyrxMk— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2024
The third-round pick was awarded for the loss of Javon Hargrave in free agency a year ago. The two fifth-round picks were likely awarded for the losses of Isaac Seumalo and Andre Dillard, and the sixth-round pick likely for the loss of T.J. Edwards. The maximum number of compensatory picks a team can receive is four, so the Eagles did not receive any compensation for other qualifying players, such as Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Marcus Epps, Gardner Minshew, Miles Sanders, and Kyzir White.
Their updated 2024 picks:
|Round
|Overall
|How acquired
|1
|22
|Eagles' own pick
|2
|50
|From Saints
|2
|53
|Eagles' own pick
|3
|97
|Compensatory pick
|5
|160
|From Buccaneers
|5
|170
|Compensatory pick
|5
|171
|Compensatory pick
|6
|210
|Compensatory pick
