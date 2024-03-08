Eagles awarded four compensatory picks in the 2024 NFL Draft

The NFL awarded compensatory picks to teams around the league on Friday afternoon, and the Philadelphia Eagles collected four — a third-round pick, two fifth-round picks, and a sixth-round pick. The full list of comp picks awarded:

The third-round pick was awarded for the loss of Javon Hargrave in free agency a year ago. The two fifth-round picks were likely awarded for the losses of Isaac Seumalo and Andre Dillard, and the sixth-round pick likely for the loss of T.J. Edwards. The maximum number of compensatory picks a team can receive is four, so the Eagles did not receive any compensation for other qualifying players, such as Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Marcus Epps, Gardner Minshew, Miles Sanders, and Kyzir White.

Their updated 2024 picks:

Round Overall How acquired 1 22 Eagles' own pick 2 50 From Saints 2 53 Eagles' own pick 3 97 Compensatory pick 5 160 From Buccaneers 5 170 Compensatory pick 5 171 Compensatory pick 6 210 Compensatory pick





