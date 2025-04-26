More Sports:

April 26, 2025

Eagles select Nebraska iDL Ty Robinson with 111th overall pick of 2025 NFL Draft

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Ty-Robinson-Eagles-NFL-Draft_042625 Dylan Widger/Dylan Widger

Nebraska defensive lineman Ty Robinson (9) celebrates after a sack against Rutgers.

With the 111th pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Nebraska interior defensive lineman Ty Robinson. 

Robinson is a violent lineman who can play multiple spots along the interior. He's powerful, with a great motor, and upside as a pass rusher (7 sacks in 2024, and 10 batted passes over the last two seasons). Highlights:

Robinson also tested well at the Combine: 

Or if you prefer RAS scores: 

The downside is that 2024 was Robinson's sixth season at Nebraska, so, you know, he's an older prospect. He'll turn 24 in May.

But certainly, the Eagles needed more depth along the interior of their defensive line, and Robinson can replace some of what Milton Williams did.

