Eagles to re-sign LB Zack Baun

The Philadelphia Eagles have announced that they are re-signing All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun to a three-year deal. The contract is reportedly worth $51 million ($17 million per season).

Baun went from a little-used edge rusher with the Saints to a bona fide star player with the Eagles as an off-ball linebacker. During the regular season, Baun finished with 151 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, 4 pass breakups, and an INT. He was named First-Team All-Pro, a Pro Bowler, and he finished in the top five in NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting.

During the playoffs, Baun turned his game up another notch as he led the NFL with 33 tackles and 2 INTs. He added a forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries, and 3 pass breakups.

In recent weeks, there has been debate whether Baun was the product of Vic Fangio's scheme, and if another cheaper linebacker could fill in and also play well. In my view, to diminish what Baun did as a player in 2024 is nuts. He was outstanding, constantly around the ball, and endlessly capitalizing on opposing offenses' mistakes.

The Eagles had maybe the worst linebacker play of any team in the NFL in 2023. In 2024, their linebackers were among the best. Fangio's scheme certainly played a part in that, and maybe the Eagles could plug someone else in and they'd be fine. But to me, the big question was, why f*** around and risk finding out? Eagles fans won't have to worry about that now, with Baun rejoining the team in 2025.

