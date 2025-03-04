Report: Eagles agree to two-year contract extension with RB Saquon Barkley

The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a two-year contract extension with Saquon Barkley worth more than $20 million per year, per ESPN.

Barkley broke the all-time record for rushing yards in a single season (regular season + playoffs) in 2024. He ran for over 100 yards in 14 games, and he consistently broke off long TD runs, as he had seven (!) TD runs of over 60 yards in 2024, including three in the playoffs. He finished third in MVP voting behind Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, and was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

The Eagles were under no pressure to get a new deal done with Barkley, who still had two years remaining on the contract he signed last March. He is now under contract through the 2028 season, along with five other offensive starters:

Eagles contracts 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 QB Jalen Hurts ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ RB Saquon Barkley ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ WR A.J. Brown ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ WR DeVonta Smith ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ WR Jahan Dotson ✅ TE Dallas Goedert ✅ LT Jordan Mailata ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ LG Landon Dickerson ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ C Cam Jurgens ✅ RG Mekhi Becton ✖️ RT Lane Johnson ✅ ✅

Barkley turned 28 the day the Eagles won the Super Bowl. The extension years are in his age 30 and 31 seasons, when running backs often experience a decline in play. It is likely that this move will free up cap space in 2025. To be determined how much guaranteed money is included in the two extension years.

We'll consider this a developing story, and will update with more contract details as they emerge.

