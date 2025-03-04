More Sports:

March 04, 2025

Report: Eagles to release DB James Bradberry

The Eagles are moving on from the All-Pro cornerback.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
072424_EaglesPractice_James Bradberry-8141.jpg Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

James Bradberry

The Philadelphia Eagles are releasing defensive back James Bradberry, according to a report from ESPN.

Bradberry was awesome in 2022 after the Eagles signed him late in the offseason following his release from the Giants. According to PFF, opposing quarterbacks completed just 40 of 87 targets (46.0%) against him for 429 yards (4.9 yards per target), two TDs, and three INTs, for a combined passer rating of just 54.2. He finished with three INTs and 17 pass breakups, and earned second-team All-Pro honors. Unfortunately, his 2022 season ended with a holding call against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, that allowed Kansas City to run out the clock and kick a game-winning field goal.

Many believed that his holding call was questionable, but Bradberry never complained about it or made excuses.

In 2023, Bradberry had a nightmare season. After Avonte Maddox went down early in the season, Bradberry unselfishly played in the slot until the coaching staff and front office could find someone who could fill Maddox's role. He would eventually move back outside and for the first third or so of the season he was a decent enough starter, even if he wasn't as good as he was in 2022.

And then it all fell apart. From Week 7 on, PFF had Bradberry down for 40 completions on 65 targets for 518 yards, seven TDs, and an INT. He was particularly bad in the Eagles' devastating loss to the Seahawks, when he allowed six receptions on all six targets that came his way, for 112 yards and the game-winning TD. He also tackled poorly down the stretch.

In 2024, the Eagles selected cornerbacks with each of their first two picks in the draft, causing Bradberry to request a move to safety. He showed the defensive staff enough during training camp to make the team, however, he revealed during locker room cleanout day that he tore an Achilles shortly after final cuts, ending his season.

Bradberry wasn't often seen by the media during the 2024 season, but he was around, and willingly gave guidance to the Eagles' young cornerbacks behind the scenes. He'll leave Philadelphia with a Super Bowl ring.

Bradberry will be released with a June 1 designation. He'll count for $10,813,000 in dead money, which will be spread out over two years ($3,095,000 in 2025, $7,718,000 in 2026). His cap number in 2025 was scheduled to be $5,195,000, and the Eagles have to carry that number into June, but they'll get roughly $2 million in relief on June 1 when his 2025 cap number goes from $5,195,000 to $3,095,000.

