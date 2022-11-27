More Culture:

November 27, 2022

Meek Mill performs with Rick Ross at Wells Fargo Center concert, squashing feud rumors

The Philly native rapper's sold out "Dreams and Nightmares" 10th anniversary concert also featured Lil Uzi Vert, Future and other famous guests

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Meek Mill
Meek Mill concert Wells Fargo Center Rick Ross imageSPACE/Sipa USA

Philadelphia native rapper Meek Mill performed a sold out show at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday in celebration of the 10th anniversary of "Dreams and Nightmares."

Meek Mill performed a sold out show last night in his hometown, complete with a lineup of star-studded guests.

During his one-night-only "Meek Mill + Friends Dreams and Nightmares 10-Year Anniversary Concert" Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center, Mill brought out fellow rapper Rick Ross for a few songs, putting to rest rumors of a feud between the friends and collaborators.

MORE: Jazmine Sullivan, Taylor Swift rack up 2023 Grammy nominations

The rappers reunited on stage to perform their song "Ima Boss." Miami native Ross also performed some classic cuts, including “B.M.F. (Blowin’ Money Fast)” and “Hustlin’.”

In 2011, Mill signed with Maybach Music Group (MMG), Ross' label, under which he released "Dreams and Nightmares." Through the years he has continued to collaborate with artists on MMG including Ross. 

Feud rumors started in May of 2021, when it was reported that Mill allegedly banned his label boss from his birthday party in Miami, and was looking to leave MMG. As recently as last week, fans speculated the feud was ongoing when Mill alluded to being underpaid throughout the years by those overseeing his career, a category that Ross falls under.

Fans online were thrilled to see Mill and Ross squash the feud rumors.

Ross wasn't the only famous face to grace Wells Fargo Center on Saturday. Future, Lil Uzi Vert, DaBaby, Moneybagg Yo, Fivio Foreign, Jim Jones, Fabolous, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Rowdy Rebel also hit the stage during Mill's show to perform their respective hits.

Mill performed his own fan-favorite songs like “Respect the Game” and “1942 Flows,” as well as material from his latest mixtape, "Flamerz 5."

After the concert, Mill tweeted about the healing power of the show.

The concert celebrated the tenth birthday of the Philadelphia underground rapper-turned-Grammy-nominated musician's debut album, "Dreams and Nightmares," which was released on Oct. 30, 2012.

"Dreams and Nightmares" debuted at number 2 on the Billboard 200, selling 165,000 copies in its first week. The album included features by Ross, Drake and Mary J. Blige and hit songs like "Amen." Ten years later, the album has over 650 million streams.

The album's intro title track became a Philadelphia anthem during the Eagles' victorious Super Bowl run in the 2017-2018 season, similar to this year's National League champion Phillies' "Dancing On My Own." This season, Mill stopped by the Eagles vs. Cowboys game and the Phillies' World Series Game 5 to perform "Dreams and Nightmares" to hype up the crowd. 

Mill released his latest album, "Expensive Pain," last October, and earlier this month he released the fifth installment of his mixtape series "Flamerz."

Besides being a celebrated musician, Mill is also an entrepreneur and criminal justice reform advocate. He is a co-owner of the sports apparel retailer Lids and CEO of the music label imprint Dream Chasers. As a co-chair of the REFORM Alliance, he also aims to advance criminal justice reform by eradicating outdated policies. He partnered with Jay-Z, Michael Rubin, Robert Kraft and others to launch the organization in 2019.

He may soon add another title to his many accolades. In an Instagram post last week, Mill hinted at creating his own music festival.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Meek Mill Philadelphia Lil Uzi Vert Wells Fargo Center Concert Dreams and Nightmares Celebrities

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Family moving into a home

How WSFS mortgage customers are using funding programs and grants to bring their home ownership dreams to life
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Nutcracker IA2

‘The Nutcracker’ enchants this December

Just In

Must Read

Government

Philly D.A. Larry Krasner's impeachment trial in the Pa. Senate set to begin in January
Larry Krasner Impeachment Trial

Sponsored

How WSFS mortgage customers are using funding programs and grants to bring their home ownership dreams to life
Purchased - Family moving into a home

Prevention

Nearly half of young people listen to music too loudly; here's how to safely use headphones
Safe headphone volume

Phillies

Who should be the Phillies' DH while Bryce Harper is out?
Kyle-Schwarber-Nick-Castellanos-Phillies_112522_USAT

Lifestyle

Reconnected after 20 years, a couple that met at McGillins Olde Ale House prepares to tie the knot
McGillins Ivy and Joseph

Food & Drink

Tinsel, Philly's popular Christmas pop-up bar, adds holiday light show with augmented reality this year
Tinsel Christmas Bar

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved