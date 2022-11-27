Meek Mill performs with Rick Ross at Wells Fargo Center concert, squashing feud rumors

Meek Mill performed a sold out show last night in his hometown, complete with a lineup of star-studded guests.

During his one-night-only "Meek Mill + Friends Dreams and Nightmares 10-Year Anniversary Concert" Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center, Mill brought out fellow rapper Rick Ross for a few songs, putting to rest rumors of a feud between the friends and collaborators.

The rappers reunited on stage to perform their song "Ima Boss." Miami native Ross also performed some classic cuts, including “B.M.F. (Blowin’ Money Fast)” and “Hustlin’.”



In 2011, Mill signed with Maybach Music Group (MMG), Ross' label, under which he released "Dreams and Nightmares." Through the years he has continued to collaborate with artists on MMG including Ross.



Feud rumors started in May of 2021, when it was reported that Mill allegedly banned his label boss from his birthday party in Miami, and was looking to leave MMG. As recently as last week, fans speculated the feud was ongoing when Mill alluded to being underpaid throughout the years by those overseeing his career, a category that Ross falls under.

Fans online were thrilled to see Mill and Ross squash the feud rumors.

Ross wasn't the only famous face to grace Wells Fargo Center on Saturday. Future, Lil Uzi Vert, DaBaby, Moneybagg Yo, Fivio Foreign, Jim Jones, Fabolous, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Rowdy Rebel also hit the stage during Mill's show to perform their respective hits.

Mill performed his own fan-favorite songs like “Respect the Game” and “1942 Flows,” as well as material from his latest mixtape, "Flamerz 5."

After the concert, Mill tweeted about the healing power of the show.

The concert celebrated the tenth birthday of the Philadelphia underground rapper-turned-Grammy-nominated musician's debut album, "Dreams and Nightmares," which was released on Oct. 30, 2012.