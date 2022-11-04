WATCH: Meek Mill performs 'Dreams and Nightmares' to open World Series Game 5

November 04, 2022
The final home game and the biggest of the Phillies' season needed something extra. It needed the city's new good luck charm.
Prior to the first pitch for Game 5 of the World Series Thursday night, the field was all his. Meek Mill, in full Phillies gear, performed 'Dreams and Nightmares' and the crowd of nearly 46,000 at Citizens Bank Park was ready to go.
Check it out:
🔥🔥 @MeekMill gets @Phillies fans hyped before World Series Game 5 then rides out with the Phillie Phanatic.— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 4, 2022
About as Philly as it gets. pic.twitter.com/2H98VkasFc
With the World Series tied, 2-2, here's hoping it drives another underdog all the way to the end.
