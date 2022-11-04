More Sports:

November 04, 2022

WATCH: Meek Mill performs 'Dreams and Nightmares' to open World Series Game 5

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Meek-Mill-Phanatic-World-Series-Phillies-Game-5-MLB.jpg Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Meek Mill takes off with the Phillie Phanatic after performing 'Dreams and Nightmares' to open Game 5 of the World Series Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park.

The final home game and the biggest of the Phillies' season needed something extra. It needed the city's new good luck charm.

Prior to the first pitch for Game 5 of the World Series Thursday night, the field was all his. Meek Mill, in full Phillies gear, performed 'Dreams and Nightmares' and the crowd of nearly 46,000 at Citizens Bank Park was ready to go.

Check it out:

Meek Mill did the same to bring in the Eagles a few weeks ago for their big win over Dallas at the Linc, and of course, the song became the Philly sports anthem when the Birds used it for their introduction to Super Bowl LII on the underdog run in 2017. 

With the World Series tied, 2-2, here's hoping it drives another underdog all the way to the end.

