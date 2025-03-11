More Health:

March 11, 2025

Mushroom coffee has all the zing with less caffeine, fans say. But its health benefits may be overstated

Though fungi have been found to help combat various ailments, experts say there isn't enough science to back the claims being made by some products.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Mushroom Coffee Courtenay Harris Bond/PhillyVoice

Mushroom coffee products, like the one above, are predicted to become a $4 billion industry by 2030. Advocates say they offer the zing of traditional coffee without the jitters due to a lower caffeine content.

The idea of mixing mushrooms and coffee may seem repugnant to some people, but mushroom coffee has become a booming business in recent years with a variety of blends proliferating in supermarkets, gourmet shops and online. 

At least one economic outlook predicts that the mushroom coffee industry will top out at more than $4 billion by 2030. Celebrities have been touting their favorite products, including Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and actor Neil Patrick HarrisPhillies star Bryce Harper shared his mushroom coffee recipe in a viral TikTok post.

But many people who are used to a regular, old cup of Joe may be wondering what the mushroom coffee buzz is all about.

What is mushroom coffee?

There is no one answer to this question, because mushroom coffee comes in a variety of products and recipes. Some people brew their own by adding powder made from dried, ground-up medicinal mushrooms directly to their coffee. A wide array of mushroom coffee products also have hit the market in recent years. They usually contain a medicinal mushroom powder mix and coffee beans or tea blends, including matcha and chai.

What are the benefits of mushroom coffee?

The idea with mushroom coffee is that it offers the zing of traditional coffee but without the jitters – due to its lower caffeine content – along with the reported health benefits of specific types of mushrooms.

Ancient Greeks and Romans ate mushrooms for strength, and mushrooms have long been used in Chinese medicine to promote health and healing.

Chaga mushrooms have been found to fight inflammation and bacteria. Research has shown that lion's mane mushrooms may reduce stress. Animal studies have linked different types of cordyceps with decreased blood sugar, reduced inflammation and other health benefits.

"This trend is really driven by the wellness movement, with people looking for more natural, sustainable ways to stay energized," Jack Hartmann, founder and CEO of Kubo Tea, told Food and Wine magazine in early March. "Younger people, in particular, are shifting toward mindfulness and balance, looking for energy solutions that fit their lifestyle without the drawbacks of traditional coffee."

What are the downsides of mushroom coffee?

Some health experts cite the lack of well-designed human trials examining the potential benefits of medicinal mushrooms and a heightened risk of digestive issues and kidney stones. Ingredients in mushroom coffee products are sometimes listed simply as "mushroom extract." People with allergies or those who take medications should consult their health care providers before drinking mushroom coffee, the AARP says.

"Some claims are exaggerated, as there just isn't enough science to make some of the claims," nutrition expert Toby Amidor told Food and Wine. "It can give people false hope and have them spending a lot of money."

What are the best mushroom coffee products?

Earlier this year, Bon Appétit made the following mushroom coffee recommendations:

• Best instant mushroom coffee: Atlas+ Coffee Superblend
• Best mushroom coffee grounds: Shroomi
• Best mushroom coffee alternative: Rasa Original Adaptogen-Packed Herbal Coffee Alternative

AOL also recently offered its own mushroom coffee reviews:

• Best for less caffeine: Ryze mushroom coffee
• Best for latte lovers: Mud\Wtr
• Best for coffee purists: Four Sigmatic
