More News:

March 12, 2025

Man wanted for allegedly killing pregnant ex-girlfriend four years ago arrested in Georgia

Justin Smith was wanted for the fatal shooting of Dianna Brice in 2021.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Homicides
Justin Smith Arrest Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Justin Smith, wanted since 2021 for allegedly killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend Dianna Brice in Philadelphia, was arrested in Atlanta after four years as a fugitive. Brice was pregnant with Smith's child at the time of her death.

The man wanted for four years for allegedly killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend in Philadelphia was arrested in Georgia during the weekend and will be arraigned on murder charges, police said Wednesday.

Justin Smith, 26, was caught by Atlanta police on Sunday. His ex, 21-year-old Dianna Brice, was shot and killed and her body was found in a wooded area of Southwest Philly on April 5, 2021. Smith allegedly fled the city and became a fugitive wanted by the FBI, which had offered a $25,000 reward for his arrest.

MORE: Philly St. Patrick's Day parade has a new route. Here are road closures and SEPTA changes for Sunday

Brice's family had reported the woman missing to Upper Darby Police on March 30, 2021. She had last been seen with Smith at a laundromat in Lansdowne, Delaware County, investigators said. Brice was 14 weeks pregnant with Smith's child when she disappeared. She also had a son who was 4 years old at the time.

Authorities said, hours after Brice and Smith left the laundromat, Philadelphia police found Smith's Ford Fusion on fire at 59th Street and Florence Avenue in Southwest Philly near Cobbs Creek Park.

Brice's remains were found days later near 58th Street and Eastwick Avenue, about a mile from where Smith's car was abandoned. Brice had been shot multiple times in the head, police said.

When the woman was reported missing, her mother told investigators that Smith and her daughter had an argument at the laundromat before leaving together to go to Philadelphia.

An arrest warrant was issued for Smith on April 9. Three days later, police charged Tylydia Garnett, 25, with helping Smith dispose of Brice's body, setting the car on fire and helping Smith evade authorities. Smith remained on the run while Garnett pleaded guilty to arson, abuse of a corpse and hindering apprehension in September 2023. Garnett was sentenced to 11 1/2 to 23 months in prison.

When Garnett was sentenced, she told the judge she was scared Smith would kill her and her loved ones if she didn't help him get rid of Brice's body, KYW Newsradio reported. Garnett also drove Smith to Florida in the days after the killing.

When Atlanta police attempted to pull over Smith in his car on Sunday for an expired registration, Smith led them on a chase and then fled officers on foot before he was captured.

Smith is being held in Georgia pending his extradition to Philadelphia, police said.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Homicides Philadelphia Crime Arrests Upper Darby

Videos

Featured

Limited - Sentral - Bellevue

Live at The Sporting Club - Now Leasing! Up to One Month Free
Limited - Jay Pharoah

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia presents comedian and SNL alum Jay Pharoah on Friday, March 14!

Just In

Must Read

Neighborhoods

Car-free streets return to Rittenhouse on Sundays in April

april open streets

Sponsored

Heart disease in women — an urgent call to awareness

Limited - Doctor with patient from Getty

TV

Philly artists, actors brought 'authenticity' to 'Long Bright River'

long bright river philadelphia

Wellness

Mushroom coffee has all the zing with less caffeine, fans say. But its health benefits may be overstated

Mushroom Coffee

Arts & Culture

Antique dealers to sell art and furniture at the Philadelphia Show

Philadelphia Show

Eagles

Report: Eagles RB Kenny Gainwell finalizing deal with the Steelers

6.1.23_EaglesKennt-Gainwell_ColleenClaggett-0286.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved