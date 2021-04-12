Police investigating death of pregnant Upper Darby mother charge Philly woman allegedly connected to case

A woman has been charged in the ongoing investigation into the death of 21-year-old Dianna Brice, the pregnant mother who was found dead last week after being reported missing in late March.

Philadelphia police arrested Tylydiah Garnett on Saturday and she has since been charged with arson, criminal conspiracy, abuse of a corpse and related offenses, officials said.

Brice, of Upper Darby, was last seen alive at a laundromat in Lansdowne with her boyfriend, 23-year-old Justin Smith, on March 30. Brice had a 4-year-old son and was 14 weeks pregnant with another child. Smith was the father.

Brice's mother, Betty Cellini, reported her daughter missing after she was unable to reach her later that day. Cellini said at the time her daughter and Smith had an argument and also that Brice had a serious medical condition that required medication she hadn't been able to take.

Source/Philadelphia Police Tylydiah Garnett