More News:

April 06, 2021

House explosion in Northeast Philly sends man to hospital

Adjacent homes on Algard Street were evacuated as fire crews put out the resulting blaze

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Explosions
Northeast Philly Algard @PhillyFireDept/Twitter

A home on the 6300 block of Algard Street in Northeast Philadelphia exploded and caught fire on April 6, 2021. One man was injured and taken to Jefferson Hospital. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

A 61-year-old man was injured Tuesday when an explosion at a Northeast Philadelphia home blew out the front facade and the building caught fire, police said.

The incident happened around 1:20 p.m. on the 6300 block of Algard Street, located in the Wissinoming section of the city. Authorities found the front of the building destroyed and a fire raging on the second floor.

The victim was transported to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Center City with unknown injuries. His condition was not immediately known.

MORE NEWSUnlike other big city residents, Philadelphians didn't flee amid the pandemic, report says

A second man was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

More than 60 members of the Philadelphia Fire Department responded to the home, where they were able to place the fire under control just after 2 p.m. Philadelphia Gas Works personnel also were at the scene, police said.

Several adjacent homes were evacuated, but it's not clear what kind of damage the explosion and fire may have caused to other properties.

The Fire Marshal's Office is handling the investigation into the cause of the explosion.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Explosions Philadelphia Fires Mayfair Northeast Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, version 4.0
040521JaylenWaddle

Children's Health

Children may be playing a big role in the rapid spread of COVID-19 variant, former Biden adviser warns
kids united kingdom variant

Government

More fans permitted to attend games at Citizens Bank Park, Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Citizens Bank Park

Flyers

NHL trade rumors: Some options for the Flyers if they're deadline buyers
ryan-ellis_040621_usat

Artists

Philly artist to display a giant Big Bird sculpture on The Met's roof
big bird the met

Food & Drink

Bok Bar's 2021 season will be its longest ever
Bok bar 2021

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 219-29 S 18th St #1410

FOR SALE! Floor plan offers open living room, dining room, and luxurious kitchen. Master bed featuring Philadelphia brownstone entry doors, upholstered walls, wainscoting, walk-in closet. and ensuite bath appointed in marble. 1,079 sqft | $699,900
Limited - Allan Domb - 135 S 19TH STREET #911-912

FOR RENT! Brand new 2 bed, 2 bath home sitting atop Rittenhouse Square! Newly-installed kitchen and flooring. Generously-sized living and dining rooms boasting amazing views through large bay windows. 1,246 sqft | $4,150/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved