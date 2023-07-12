More Culture:

July 12, 2023

Yowie hotel officially opens for business

The South Street boutique hotel, a spinoff of the popular home goods shop, is taking reservations for August through October

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Travel Hotels
Yowie hotel shop @helloyowie/Facebook

The Yowie hotel at 226 South St. is now accepting reservations. It shares space with the trendy shop of the same name, which moved into the space after construction depicted above.

A new hotel has officially entered the Philly market, as Yowie on South Street is now taking its first bookings for August through October.

The boutique hotel, which shares space with the popular Yowie home goods shop, has been in the works since 2020. Located at 226 South St. near Head House Square, it features 13 suites decorated with items available for purchase in the Yowie shop or through in-room catalogs.

The entire Yowie brand is the brainchild of Shannon Maldonado, a former fashion designer for Ralph Lauren and American Eagle. The Philadelphia native launched the Yowie store online in 2016 to national buzz, and a tiny brick-and-mortar location in Queen Village soon followed. After it was hailed "Philly's coolest boutique" by Bon Appétit, Maldonado moved Yowie to its current space on the ground floor of the new hotel.

"It’s about clean open space, so the products have a pedestal to shine and it's not a bunch of stuff," Maldonado said of her brand in 2016. "I think the edit is what people are excited about — I’m not asking you to buy ten mugs, I’m asking you to buy two. To me, these two are the coolest mugs I’ve seen. And that's what people who have gone to the site have told me they appreciate."

The rooms at the new Yowie hotel start at around $179 per night and can climb past $1,000 for the hotel's priciest two-bedroom suites on prime weekend dates. Most of the rooms include a kitchen with cookware, and all of them are decorated in Maldonado's bright, "minimal but cozy" style. 

Yowie shop bowlThom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Maldonado shows off a bowl for sale at Yowie.


The hotel also features a café, Wim, connected to the shop on the ground floor. A collaboration with ReAnimator Coffee and the bakery and pizza shop eeva, Wim serves coffee, salads, sandwiches and pastries from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Yowie is a non-smoking hotel and is not pet-friendly. Reservations can be made online, with a credit card only, on the hotel website. An ADA-compliant suite is available on the ground floor, and pack-and-plays are available for parents upon request.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Travel Hotels South Street Shops Accommodations Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Cape May County -Running Santas

Cape May County has tons to offer throughout July
Limited - Catto Family Reunion 2023

Free college and the support you need to succeed

Just In

Must Read

Government

Two new public restrooms, dubbed Philly Phlush, are now open in the city – with more on the way
Philly Public Restrooms

Sponsored

With Temple Health’s advanced robotic technologies, spine surgeons can do more procedures using gentler approaches
Pazionis-RT.png

Phillies

Grading the Phillies' pitching staff at the All-Star Break
Taijuan-Walker-Phillies_071223_USAT

Food & Drink

Kedera, a new tiki bar at Uptown Beer Garden, brings a tropical oasis to Center City
kedera tiki bar

Entertainment

Families can solve a mystery about the Liberty Bell at the Red Rum Theater
Liberty Bell Mystery

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved