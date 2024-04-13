This year's Fan Expo Philadelphia will bring notable film and game actors to Philly

Movie, television and video game enthusiasts in Philly can fly their fandom flag in May for Fan Expo Philadelphia.

The three-day event will take place from May 3 to 5 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, and attendees can expect to see a staggering number of celebrities and voice actors at the con. The show will give Philly residents a chance to get autographs and selfies with some of their favorite figures from sci-fi and fantasy.

If you enjoyed the recent live-action remake of "Avatar: The Last Airbender" on Netflix, you can meet some of the stars at the expo, including Dallas Liu, Ian Ousley and Maria Zhang. On the other end of the genre spectrum, fans of "The Office" can come face-to-face with Rainn Wilson or Creed Bratton, amongst others from the Scranton-based sitcom.

Several actors and voice performers from the "Star Wars" franchise are due to appear at Fan Expo Philadelphia, most notably Hayden Christensen and "Ahsoka" stars Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Eman Esfandi, along with Cameron Monaghan from the "Jedi" video games.

Speaking of gaming, attendees can hear the voice of Nintendo's mascot, as former Mario voice actor Charles Martinet is a featured guest. Steve Downes, the voice of Master Chief in "Halo," current "Sonic the Hedgehog" voice actor Roger Craig Smith and Neil Newbon, the award-winning actor who voiced Astarion in "Baldur's Gate 3" round out the line-up of gaming stars.

The Comic Creator area will allow fans to interface with professional comic book artists, with workshops to participate in and "Sketch Duels" to witness. As with many fandom events, an Artist Alley will feature art and other wares from creators.

Local communities and businesses will participate in the expo; The Philly Game Shop, located on 521-525 South 5th Street, will run a Tabletop Gaming Zone at the convention center. The Community Zone will be full of booths occupied by Philly fandom groups like the Philadelphia Science Fiction Society and cosplay group Philadelphia Avengers.

The event was previously known as Wizard World before it was bought by Fan Expo in 2021. The first Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia was held in the Pennsylvania Convention Center in 2001. Fan Expo conventions are also held in several other cities including Chicago, where Wizard World originated.

Fan Expo Philadelphia is sure to attract visitors from around the country and the globe, so nab your tickets to get a chance to meet your favorite actors and creators. There's an overwhelming number of activities, so plan your weekend accordingly.

Friday, May 3 to Sunday, May 5

Single day tickets begin at $38

Pennsylvania Convention Center

1101 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19107