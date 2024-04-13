More Events:

April 13, 2024

This year's Fan Expo Philadelphia will bring notable film and game actors to Philly

Performers from franchises like 'Star Wars,' 'Baldur's Gate' and 'The Office' will make guest appearences at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Pop Culture Conventions
Fan Expo Philadelphia Pennsylvania Convention Center Fan Expo Philadelphia/Facebook

Celebrities like 'Star Wars' actor Hayden Christensen frequent expos such as Fan Expo Philadelphia for autographs, pictures and panels. Pictured above is Christensen at the 2023 Fan Expo Philadelphia.

Movie, television and video game enthusiasts in Philly can fly their fandom flag in May for Fan Expo Philadelphia.

The three-day event will take place from May 3 to 5 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, and attendees can expect to see a staggering number of celebrities and voice actors at the con. The show will give Philly residents a chance to get autographs and selfies with some of their favorite figures from sci-fi and fantasy.

If you enjoyed the recent live-action remake of "Avatar: The Last Airbender" on Netflix, you can meet some of the stars at the expo, including Dallas Liu, Ian Ousley and Maria Zhang. On the other end of the genre spectrum, fans of "The Office" can come face-to-face with Rainn Wilson or Creed Bratton, amongst others from the Scranton-based sitcom.

Several actors and voice performers from the "Star Wars" franchise are due to appear at Fan Expo Philadelphia, most notably Hayden Christensen and "Ahsoka" stars Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Eman Esfandi, along with Cameron Monaghan from the "Jedi" video games.

Speaking of gaming, attendees can hear the voice of Nintendo's mascot, as former Mario voice actor Charles Martinet is a featured guest. Steve Downes, the voice of Master Chief in "Halo," current "Sonic the Hedgehog" voice actor Roger Craig Smith and Neil Newbon, the award-winning actor who voiced Astarion in "Baldur's Gate 3" round out the line-up of gaming stars.

The Comic Creator area will allow fans to interface with professional comic book artists, with workshops to participate in and "Sketch Duels" to witness. As with many fandom events, an Artist Alley will feature art and other wares from creators.

Local communities and businesses will participate in the expo; The Philly Game Shop, located on 521-525 South 5th Street, will run a Tabletop Gaming Zone at the convention center. The Community Zone will be full of booths occupied by Philly fandom groups like the Philadelphia Science Fiction Society and cosplay group Philadelphia Avengers.

The event was previously known as Wizard World before it was bought by Fan Expo in 2021. The first Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia was held in the Pennsylvania Convention Center in 2001. Fan Expo conventions are also held in several other cities including Chicago, where Wizard World originated.

Fan Expo Philadelphia is sure to attract visitors from around the country and the globe, so nab your tickets to get a chance to meet your favorite actors and creators. There's an overwhelming number of activities, so plan your weekend accordingly.

Fan Expo Philadelphia

Friday, May 3 to Sunday, May 5
Single day tickets begin at $38
Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19107
Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Pop Culture Conventions Pennsylvania Convention Center Comic Books Fandom Video Games Comic Con Expos TV Movies Television Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - IBEW - All Star Classic 2024 Photo

37th Annual Philadelphia Building Trades All Star Labor Classic is Sunday, April 14th
Limited - Visit Crawford - Men toasting beer

Escape to Crawford County — just a drive away from Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Crime

Despite recent killings, SEPTA says serious crime is down from 2023
SEPTA crime report

Sponsored

A weekend getaway in Northern PA
Limited - Visit Crawford - Hot Air Balloon

Caregiving

High caregiving costs have many Americans claiming their parents as dependents on their tax returns
Caregiver Tax Returns

Shopping

King of Prussia Mall to open 8 new stores this spring
KOP Mall New Stores

Eagles

Report: Eagles sign tight end C.J. Uzomah to one-year deal
CJ-Uzomah-Eagles-Tight-End

Entertainment

Phoenixville theater to show 'Dawn of the Dead' to mark film's 45th anniversary
Dawn of the Dead

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved