Trucks for Barbie and Hello Kitty make pit stops in Philly area this month

The Barbie Truck Tour will make a stop in Ardmore at Suburban Square from 10 a.m to 7 p.m. on April 13 and visit Bridgewater on April 20 — the same day the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be at Events Plaza in the Philadelphia Fashion District from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Barbie Truck visit is part of the Barbie Dreamhouse Living Tour, which started in 2023 after the 60th anniversary of Barbie moving into the Dreamhouse.

Barbie fans can purchase truck-exclusive clothes, blankets, totes and more inspired by a day in the life of the Barbie Dreamhouse. People who spend over $40 will receive a free gift.

The truck won't include any dolls or doll apparel and accessories, and the merchandise is geared toward adults and bringing adult fans together, Barbie Truck spokesperson Hannie Peng said.



"You can't find this stuff anywhere else," Peng said. "The truck itself is a photo op because it's wrapped all the way around, and then it's a great place to meet other Barbie fans."

Courtesy/Barbie Truck Tour Courtesy/Barbie Truck Tour Some of the merch in stock at the Barbie Truck, which will be in Ardmore this weekend.

The Hello Kitty truck, which started in 2014, is a mobile version of the Hello Kitty Cafe. Macarons, madeleines and cookie sets will be available. The truck will also have clothes, mugs, lunchboxes, pins and a plushie of Hello Kitty in a teacup. The truck doesn't accept cash.



Saturday, April 13

10 a.m to 7 p.m.

Suburban Square

602 Coulter Ave, Ardmore





Saturday, April 20

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

400. Commons Way

Bridgewater, N.J.

Saturday, April 20

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fashion District Philadelphia