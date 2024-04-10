More Events:

April 10, 2024

Trucks for Barbie and Hello Kitty make pit stops in Philly area this month

The two pop-culture-themed vehicles will be stopping by to sell special merchandise for separate events.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Pop Culture Barbie
Barbie Truck Tour Philly CLIFFORD OTO/THE STOCKTON RECORD; USA TODAY NETWORK

Themed trucks for Barbie (above) and Hello Kitty will sell special merchandise in the Philly area this month.


In what feels like a dream crossover special from childhood, two pop-culture-themed trucks will be rolling into the area in unrelated events this month. 

The Barbie Truck Tour will make a stop in Ardmore at Suburban Square from 10 a.m to 7 p.m. on April 13 and visit Bridgewater on April 20  the same day the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be at Events Plaza in the Philadelphia Fashion District from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

The Barbie Truck visit is part of the Barbie Dreamhouse Living Tour, which started in 2023 after the 60th anniversary of Barbie moving into the Dreamhouse. 

Barbie fans can purchase truck-exclusive clothes, blankets, totes and more inspired by a day in the life of the Barbie Dreamhouse. People who spend over $40 will receive a free gift. 

The truck won't include any dolls or doll apparel and accessories, and the merchandise is geared toward adults and bringing adult fans together, Barbie Truck spokesperson Hannie Peng said.

"You can't find this stuff anywhere else," Peng said. "The truck itself is a photo op because it's wrapped all the way around, and then it's a great place to meet other Barbie fans." 

041024 barbie truck tour merchCourtesy/Barbie Truck Tour

Some of the merch in stock at the Barbie Truck, which will be in Ardmore this weekend.

The Hello Kitty truck, which started in 2014, is a mobile version of the Hello Kitty Cafe. Macarons, madeleines and cookie sets will be available. The truck will also have clothes, mugs, lunchboxes, pins and a plushie of Hello Kitty in a teacup. The truck doesn't accept cash. 

Barbie Truck Tour

Saturday, April 13
10 a.m to 7 p.m. 
Suburban Square
602 Coulter Ave, Ardmore

Saturday, April 20
10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
400. Commons Way
Bridgewater, N.J.

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck 

Saturday, April 20 
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. 
Fashion District Philadelphia
Corner of 9th and Market streets
