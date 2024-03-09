More Events:

March 09, 2024

Lincoln Mill Haunted House will host a spooky St. Patrick's Day experience

The Manayunk attraction has previously done haunts themed on Christmas, Valentine's Day and the fall season.

For one night only, Lincoln Mill will be flush with green lights and feature leprechauns, banshees and goblins. The St. Paddy's Nightmare attraction will continue the venue's storyline.

One Philly haunted house venue is continuing its year-round programming with a St. Patrick's Day-themed attraction. Get ready to reach A St. Paddy's Nightmare at the end of the rainbow.

Lincoln Mill Haunted House, located on 4100 Main Street in Manayunk, is hosting its first St. Patrick's Day event. Those on weekend bar crawls can get some unique St. Paddy's scares for one night only on Saturday, March 16.

Expect Lincoln Mill to have a new green hue, with over 30 "scare-actors" dressing up as Celtic mythology characters like leprechauns, banshees and goblins to give you some proper frights. The characters will be part of a new storyline.

"Saint Patrick’s day has a long history in Philadelphia dating back to 1771 where many Irish immigrants migrated to America," said Lincoln Mill Haunted House co-founder Jared Bilsak. "Many Irish immigrants worked in the textile mills and we thought it would be interesting to tell a story about the mill owner’s fear of their uprising."

Before St. Paddy's Nightmare, Lincoln Mill also hosted a "Viktor's Valentine" haunted experience last month for Valentine's Day, depicting a twisted love story. The venue has done haunts themed on Christmas and the fall season as well, adding more to the "Legend of Lincoln Mill."

"The Lincoln Mill story is continuing to evolve and we use our off-season events to tell different parts of this story," said Bilsak. "In A St. Paddy’s Nightmare, the mill owner has nightmares of his workers turning against him."

Anyone still looking for St. Patrick's Day activities well after the March 10 parade and before St. Patrick's Day proper on March 17 can get tickets for A St. Paddy's Nightmare online. Tickets are limited, and attendees will choose one of three time slots to enter the attraction.

A St. Paddy's Nightmare

Saturday, March 16
7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. | Tickets $32
Lincoln Mill Haunted House
4100 Main St., Philadelphia, PA 19127
