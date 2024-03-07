More Events:

Tamron Hall to speak at Free Library about her new book

'Watch Where They Hide' is the sequel to the Temple grad's first novel and follows a main character who's also a TV journalist

By Michaela Althouse
Tamron Hall will speak about her new book next week at the Parkway Central Library.

TV crime reporter and Temple grad Tamron Hall is heading to the Free Library next week for the launch of her second novel, chronicling the story of something she knows well ... a TV crime reporter. 

Hall will interview with 6ABC Action News anchor Tamala Edwards on Friday, March 15, at the Parkway Central branch to discuss her new book, "Watch Where They Hide." Hall is the host of "Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall" on Investigation Discovery and daytime talk show "Tamron Hall" on ABC. 

Hall's latest book is a sequel to her debut novel, "As the Wicked Watch," which centered around TV journalist Jordan Manning. In the new book, Manning searches for a single mother in rural Indiana who went missing after leaving her abusive husband. 

Tickets for next week's event are $38, which includes a copy of the book. 

"We're excited to welcome back Tamron to Philadelphia, home of her alma mater, Temple University," said Andy Kahan, director of author events for the library. 

On the "Cup of Justice" podcast, Hall recently said she sees Manning as a 10-series arc, so more books are likely on the way. 

Hall is no stranger to covering domestic abuse and violence, winning an Edward R. Murrow Award in 2015 for her reporting on the topic and launching the Tamron Renate Fund to aid victims and families. She was also formerly an anchor for "Today," host of "MSNBC Live with Tamron Hall" and a national NBC correspondent. 

Tamron Hall in conversation with Tamala Edwards

Friday, March 15, at 7:30 p.m.
Parkway Central Library 
1901 Vine Street
$38 per person (includes book) 
Michaela Althouse
