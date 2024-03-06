Philly Bike Expo is cycling back to convention center this month

The Philly Bike Expo is gearing up for a return after a lengthy break. Founded in 2010 by Bilenky Cycle Works, the weekend event that traditionally takes place in the fall took a year hiatus and is scheduled to be back this month.

Set for March 16 and 17 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, the 2024 Philly Bike Expo will feature almost two dozen seminars, several hands-on demos and multiple opportunities to ride with other cyclists around the city. The last Philly Bike Expo in October 2022 at the convention center was sold out and hosted nearly 200 exhibitors and 5,000 attendees.

"You can feel the expectation ramping up here in Philly," said Bina Bilenky, owner and director of the Philly Bike Expo Squad. "The Squad members are lining up both fun and challenging rides to help clean out the cobwebs, and among industry exhibitors the sense of excitement and readiness for this spring date is showing up as several more first-time companies taking booths."

The full list of exhibitors is extensive, featuring accessories and apparel companies, cycling advocates such as the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia and local Philly bike shops like VeloJawn.

The expo isn't for just one type of cyclist: there's programming for recreational, competitive, commuter and other kinds of riders. The schedule includes activities for children, discussions about e-bikes, a seminar on vintage lightweight bicycle collections and a talk about professional cycling coaching.

Cyclists can join in for a Saturday night ride at Rail Park, or those looking to take on a mix of road, dirt and gravel can participate in a mixed-terrain ride in one of several Sunday morning rides that end at the convention center.

Naturally, the Philly Bike Expo Squad encourages attendees to arrive by bicycle and valet parking for bikes will even be provided.

A one-day pass for the expo is $20 purchased online and $25 at the door, while a two-day pass is $30 online and $35 in person. Children 12 and under can get in for free.

Philadelphia is looking to become more bicycle-friendly, with the city implementing protected bicycle lanes on several streets including Washington Avenue.

Saturday, March 16 to Sunday, March 17

Pennsylvania Convention Center