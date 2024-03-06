More Events:

March 06, 2024

Philly Bike Expo is cycling back to convention center this month

Bikers can ride with others or check out products from exhibitors at the weekend event.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Cycling
Philly Bike Expo 2024 Provided Image/Philly Bike Expo

Outside of the seminars and demos at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, attendees of the Philly Bike Expo can participate in rides. Pictured above is a mixed-terrain ride that was part of the 2022 Philly Bike Expo.

The Philly Bike Expo is gearing up for a return after a lengthy break. Founded in 2010 by Bilenky Cycle Works, the weekend event that traditionally takes place in the fall took a year hiatus and is scheduled to be back this month.

Set for March 16 and 17 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, the 2024 Philly Bike Expo will feature almost two dozen seminars, several hands-on demos and multiple opportunities to ride with other cyclists around the city. The last Philly Bike Expo in October 2022 at the convention center was sold out and hosted nearly 200 exhibitors and 5,000 attendees.

"You can feel the expectation ramping up here in Philly," said Bina Bilenky, owner and director of the Philly Bike Expo Squad. "The Squad members are lining up both fun and challenging rides to help clean out the cobwebs, and among industry exhibitors the sense of excitement and readiness for this spring date is showing up as several more first-time companies taking booths."

The full list of exhibitors is extensive, featuring accessories and apparel companies, cycling advocates such as the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia and local Philly bike shops like VeloJawn. 

The expo isn't for just one type of cyclist: there's programming for recreational, competitive, commuter and other kinds of riders. The schedule includes activities for children, discussions about e-bikes, a seminar on vintage lightweight bicycle collections and a talk about professional cycling coaching.

Cyclists can join in for a Saturday night ride at Rail Park, or those looking to take on a mix of road, dirt and gravel can participate in a mixed-terrain ride in one of several Sunday morning rides that end at the convention center.

Naturally, the Philly Bike Expo Squad encourages attendees to arrive by bicycle and valet parking for bikes will even be provided. 

A one-day pass for the expo is $20 purchased online and $25 at the door, while a two-day pass is $30 online and $35 in person. Children 12 and under can get in for free.

Philadelphia is looking to become more bicycle-friendly, with the city implementing protected bicycle lanes on several streets including Washington Avenue.

2024 Philly Bike Expo

Saturday, March 16 to Sunday, March 17
Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch St., Philadelphia
Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Cycling Pennsylvania Convention Center Expos Conventions Bicycles Bikes Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Apple reflecting in the mirror 2

Eating disorders: Recognizing the signs and how to get help
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Giselle - Main Image 2024

'Giselle' haunts and delights for the Philadelphia Ballet’s 60th Season

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

PennDOT, PA Turnpike Commission implement work zone speed cameras
PennDOT work camera .jpeg

Sponsored

Financial planning trends among women
Purchased - Business woman smiling while holding phone

Addiction

A law-and-order approach to Philly's overdose crisis will have grave effects, harm reduction advocates say
Overdose Prevention Kensington

Nature

Philly's cherry blossoms expected to bloom in early April
Cherry blossoms Philly

Phillies

Phillies 2024 preview: Bryce Harper's new role finds him as full-time first base
Bryce-Harper-2023-NLCS-Diamondbacks-Phillies

Performances

Broadway musical 'Frozen' makes Philadelphia debut this month
frozen broadway musical philadelphia

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved