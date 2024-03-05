More News:

March 05, 2024

Protected bike lanes on Washington Avenue led to 181% increase in cyclist volume, city finds

The first evaluation since the improvement project was completed also found a spike in sidewalk parking.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Roads
Washington Avenue project findings Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The Washington Avenue repaving and improvement project, which concluded in 2023, aimed to increase safety for bikers and available parking, while reducing speeding. A new evaluation shows mixed results.

Recent improvements along Washington Avenue have dramatically increased the number of bikers on the road, according to a new report.

On Monday, the city released its first evaluation on the project, which concluded last year after a decade of development. The report said the avenue is "safer, greener and more efficient" after the improvements, noting increases in Route 64 ridership, parking and loading capacity. One of the project's biggest wins was increased biker safety. Peak hour bike volumes shot up by 181% between 4th and 11th streets after protected bike lanes were installed along this section of the avenue. Average annual daily bike volumes also increased by 62% east of Broad Street and 101% west of it.

MORE: Hit-and-run crash in West Philly leaves residents searching for answers

Not all of the increases were positive. Despite an 87.9% decrease in double parking and 74.9% drop in median parking between Grays Ferry Avenue and Broad Street, sidewalk parking surged 81%. The issue was especially prevalent along the 700, 800 and 900 blocks of Washington Avenue during operating hours for nearby auto shops and construction sites.

The city notes a number of traffic issues, including sidewalk parking, worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Traffic fatalities hit a 10-year high in 2020, when Philadelphia recorded 152 deaths. Efforts to improve those numbers through the Vision Zero initiative have shown mixed results.

The report made several recommendations to continue improvements along Washington Avenue, including increased Philadelphia Parking Authority enforcement of regulations to discourage sidewalk parking. The Streets Department should also, the report continued, consider a 25 mph limit for the entire avenue.

The next evaluation will take place in March 2025, two years after the project's completion. In the meantime, the city plans to cement the temporary painted "bus islands," or curb extensions at bus stops where the bike lane runs behind the boarding area, with more permanent concrete. Changes to curbside regulations and signal timing will also be considered.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation Roads Philadelphia Improvements Washington Avenue Parking Bike Lanes

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Apple reflecting in the mirror 2

Eating disorders: Recognizing the signs and how to get help
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Giselle - Main Image 2024

'Giselle' haunts and delights for the Philadelphia Ballet’s 60th Season

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Police apprehend suspect wanted in fatal shootings at Fairmount Park
Fairmount Park Suspect

Sponsored

Financial planning trends among women
Purchased - Business woman smiling while holding phone

Fitness

Your heart changes in size and shape with exercise – this can lead to health problems for some athletes and gym rats
Athletic Heart Running

Food & Drink

Federal Donuts' new South Philly shop looks to be its biggest yet – by a lot
Federal Donuts Wolf Street

Flyers

Tyson Foerster finds goal-scoring touch right when the Flyers need it most
Tyson-Foerster-Goal-Celebration-Flyers-Lightning-NHL-2.28.24.jpg

Performances

Broadway musical 'Frozen' makes Philadelphia debut this month
frozen broadway musical philadelphia

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved