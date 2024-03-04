West Philly neighbors searching for answers in hit-and-run

March 04, 2024
West Philly residents are asking the internet for help after a multi-car hit and run incident on Saturday night.
Five parked cars were damaged in a hit-and-run on Chestnut Street between 44th and 45th streets, one of which was a Subaru Crosstrek positioned vertically on top of another vehicle. Ring doorbell footage shows a black pickup truck speeding down the street around 10:20 p.m. and smashing into a car. That vehicle surged forward and crashed into another car as the impact continued, damaging other cars.
A neighbor reportedly sent Hinchey-Wise a photo of a black GMC truck found at 42nd and Market streets, a few blocks from the accident. The passenger side was destroyed.
Resident Kate Hinchey-Wise, who's wife owned the Subaru Crosstrek, took to social media for help finding the driver at fault, requesting video or photo evidence or an eyewitness account.
"This car wasn’t just our means of transport; it also held sentimental value, given to my wife by her late grandparents," Hinchey-Wise wrote in an Instagram post about the incident. "I honestly can’t believe someone would leave an accident this huge but I guess some people are reckless and heartless. Thank you for your kindness and any information you would be willing to offer."
Another large crash took place a few hours later, involving at least four vehicles and closing a section of I-95 in both directions for several hours. Two people were killed and another is in critical condition.