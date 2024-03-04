More News:

March 04, 2024

West Philly neighbors searching for answers in hit-and-run

Residents took to social media for answers after a black pickup truck damaged five other cars at 44th and Chestnut streets on Saturday night

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Accidents
030424 West Philly crash.png Kate Hinchey-Wise/via Instagram

One of the five cars was positioned vertically on top of another from the impact (above). The vehicle was a family car passed down to the wife of Kate Hinchey-Wise, who posted about the incident on Instagram.

West Philly residents are asking the internet for help after a multi-car hit and run incident on Saturday night. 

Five parked cars were damaged in a hit-and-run on Chestnut Street between 44th and 45th streets, one of which was a Subaru Crosstrek positioned vertically on top of another vehicle. Ring doorbell footage shows a black pickup truck speeding down the street around 10:20 p.m. and smashing into a car. That vehicle surged forward and crashed into another car as the impact continued, damaging other cars. 

A neighbor reportedly sent Hinchey-Wise a photo of a black GMC truck found at 42nd and Market streets, a few blocks from the accident. The passenger side was destroyed. 

Resident Kate Hinchey-Wise, who's wife owned the Subaru Crosstrek, took to social media for help finding the driver at fault, requesting video or photo evidence or an eyewitness account.

"This car wasn’t just our means of transport; it also held sentimental value, given to my wife by her late grandparents," Hinchey-Wise wrote in an Instagram post about the incident. "I honestly can’t believe someone would leave an accident this huge but I guess some people are reckless and heartless. Thank you for your kindness and any information you would be willing to offer."

Another large crash took place a few hours later, involving at least four vehicles and closing a section of I-95 in both directions for several hours. Two people were killed and another is in critical condition. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Accidents West Philly Crime Car Accident

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Apple reflecting in the mirror 2

Eating disorders: Recognizing the signs and how to get help
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Giselle - Main Image 2024

'Giselle' haunts and delights for the Philadelphia Ballet’s 60th Season

Just In

Must Read

Accidents

I-95 reopens after multivehicle crash causes closures Sunday morning
i-95 multi-vehicle crash road closure

Sponsored

7 dos and don'ts when buying a home
Purchased - Excited black couple impressed entering new home together

Illness

People with COVID-19 can stop isolating once they are fever free and feeling better, CDC says
COVID-19 Isolation CDC

Arts & Culture

Atlantic City to debut its largest mural in June
atlantic city largest mural

Flyers

Tyson Foerster finds goal-scoring touch right when the Flyers need it most
Tyson-Foerster-Goal-Celebration-Flyers-Lightning-NHL-2.28.24.jpg

Arts & Culture

Philadelphia Show to bring art and antiques to Fairmount in April
Philadelphia Show 2024

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved