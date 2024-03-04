West Philly neighbors searching for answers in hit-and-run

West Philly residents are asking the internet for help after a multi-car hit and run incident on Saturday night.

Five parked cars were damaged in a hit-and-run on Chestnut Street between 44th and 45th streets, one of which was a Subaru Crosstrek positioned vertically on top of another vehicle. Ring doorbell footage shows a black pickup truck speeding down the street around 10:20 p.m. and smashing into a car. That vehicle surged forward and crashed into another car as the impact continued, damaging other cars.

A neighbor reportedly sent Hinchey-Wise a photo of a black GMC truck found at 42nd and Market streets, a few blocks from the accident. The passenger side was destroyed.

Resident Kate Hinchey-Wise, who's wife owned the Subaru Crosstrek, took to social media for help finding the driver at fault, requesting video or photo evidence or an eyewitness account.