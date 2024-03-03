More News:

March 03, 2024

I-95 reopens after being shut down Sunday morning due to reportedly fatal multi-vehicle crash

A portion of the highway in Port Richmond was closed in both directions until about 11 a.m.; state police are investigating the crash

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
i-95 multi-vehicle crash road closure Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A portion of I-95 was closed for hours Sunday morning in both directions after a reportedly deadly crash involving multiple vehicles occurred around 3:15 a.m. The highway fully reopened to drivers around 11 a.m.

A portion of I-95 that travels through Port Richmond was closed for hours Sunday morning in both directions following a reportedly deadly multi-vehicle crash. The section of the highway spanning about four miles reopened to drivers around 11 a.m.

The crash, which allegedly involved at least four vehicles and left at least two people dead, occurred around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, 6ABC reported.

MORE: Video showing city official's arrest on Vine Street Expressway is 'very concerning,' Mayor Parker says

At 3:45 a.m., PennDOT sent out an alert that all lanes of I-95 northbound were closed between Exit 26, for the Betsy Ross Bridge, and Exit 27 for Bridge Street/Harbison Avenue due to a "multi vehicle crash." 

By 4:22 a.m., PennDOT announced that all lanes of I-95 southbound were closed between Exit 30, for Cottman Avenue/Rhawn Street and Exit 27, due to "police activity." Philadelphia's Office of Emergency Management urged motorists to consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time. 

Just before 10:40 a.m., PennDOT said that the multi-vehicle crash had been "cleared" on I-95 northbound, and I-95 southbound was cleared just before 11:15 a.m. I-95 fully reopened in both directions, but the OEM said that drivers in the area should "expect residual delays."

State police are investigating what led to the crash.

