March 01, 2024

Philadelphia Show to bring art and antiques to Fairmount in April

The fair will feature over 40 exhibitors specializing in jewelry, ceramics, silver, textiles and collectible design.

Philadelphia Show 2024 Provided image/Lillian Nassau

Vendors of fine art and antiques will exhibit on the Philadelphia Museum of Art's East Terrace from April 25 to April 28. Items will include the "Diana of the Tower" statue by Augustus Saint-Gaudens, courtesy of the Lillian Nassau antique shop, pictured above.

Arts lovers and anyone who considers "Antiques Roadshow" appointment viewing should mark their calendars: The Philadelphia Show returns to Fairmount next month.

The long-running art and design expo, now in its 62nd year, will set up shop on the East Terrace of the Philadelphia Museum of Art from Thursday, April 25, through Sunday, April 28. Over 40 exhibitors from around the nation, including a dozen from Pennsylvania, will display some of their finest paintings, sculptures, jewelry and furniture. All net proceeds will benefit programs in the art museum's learning and engagement division, including pay-what-you-wish family festivals and free admission for school groups from the School District of Philadelphia.

Visitors will see pieces like "Diana of the Tower" by Augustus Saint-Gaudens, an iteration of the sculptor's famous statue which stood atop Madison Square Garden at the turn of the 20th century. (The Philadelphia Museum of Art has the original.) The work of the late, renowned ceramicist Estelle Halper, whose swirling colors were inspired by abstract expressionism and Space Age exploration, will also be on display, along with paintings from long-time Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts instructor Jan Baltzell.

Blue vases by Estelle HalperProvided image/Moderne Gallery

Estelle Halper vases from Pennsylvania's Moderne Gallery.


Jan Baltzell paintingProvided image/Schmidt Dean Gallery

A Jan Baltzell painting from the Schmidt-Dean Gallery of New Jersey.


The fair will also feature guided tours and a panel discussion between "Antiques Roadshow" senior producer Sam Farrell and several exhibitors who have appeared on the show. The festivities kick off with a ticketed preview party on Thursday evening. While children can attend the expo for free, single-day admission for adults starts at $20.

The Philadelphia Show

Thursday, April 25, to Sunday, April 28
Hours vary | $20 adult admission
Philadelphia Museum of Art | East Terrace
2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy. Philadelphia, PA 19130

