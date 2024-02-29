Floral-inspired pop-up bar returns in time for Philadelphia Flower Show

For the second year, a Center City bar is bringing a taste of spring to Philly with its flower-themed menu and vibrant decorations.

Craftsman Row Saloon, at 112 S. Eighth Street near Jeweler's Row, has recreated its Blooming Garden Pop-up Experience. It's arrival coincides with the start of the Philadelphia Flower Show this weekend and the time of year when people in the region naturally begin to look ahead to warmer weather.

Blooming Garden will remain from now until Memorial Day weekend, and reservations are available through OpenTable.

The bar and restaurant just recently phased out its Mardi Gras-themed decorations and transformed the space into a "secret hidden garden," its walls and ceiling adorned with lush greens, floral bouquets, botanical prints and other "hidden treasures."

"The floor-to-ceiling transformation continues both inside the dining room and outside," Craftsman Row Saloon co-owner George Tsiouris said.

"The nice weather, the early spring buds across the city and the return of the Philadelphia Flower Show motivated us to pull the trigger and create our own special garden-themed experience."

Adding to the experience are special items on the menu — cocktails made with edible flowers and "bouquets" of shrimp or chicken fingers

The Philadelphia Flower Show begins Saturday, March 2, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center and concludes on Sunday, March 10. The theme for this year's show is "United by Flowers," and attendees can take advantage of discounted ticket prices on weekdays and evenings.

Another flower-centric event in the spring is the annual Cherry Blossom Festival in April, hosted by the Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia in Fairmount Park and the Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center.

Feb. 29 through Memorial Day weekend

Craftsman Row Saloon

112 S. Eighth St, Philadelphia, PA 19107