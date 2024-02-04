More Events:

Mardi Gras pop-up at Craftsman Row Saloon brings New Orleans vibes to Philly

The annual event, featuring boozy milkshakes and themed food offerings, is open through Saturday, Feb. 24

Craftsman Row Saloon is hosting a Mardi Gras-themed pop-up with festive food, cocktails and decorations.

Craftsman Row Saloon is bringing the merriment of New Orleans to Philadelphia with a pop-up celebrating Mardi Gras, otherwise known as Fat Tuesday.

The Center City hangout, known for its elaborate pop-ups during holidays like Halloween and Christmas, is serving Bourbon Street vibes with Mardi Gras-themed food, drinks and decorations. This year, Mardi Gras falls on Feb. 13, but due to popular demand the bar is extending its pop-up through Saturday, Feb. 24.

MORE: 'Mrs. Doubtfire' Broadway musical to make Philadelphia debut in February

The bar is packed floor-to-ceiling with gold, green and purple decorations, plus glittering beads, feathers, umbrellas, jazz instruments and masquerade masks. There are also illustrations depicting some of New Orleans' most famous streets and destinations. Craftsman Row Saloon sets the mood with festive jazz paying homage to Carnival, and there will be some Mummers tunes on the playlist too.

Craftsman Row Saloon's fourth Mardi Gras pop-up will also include an indulgent food and drink menu inspired by NOLA. Hungry guests can enjoy crawfish mac and cheese, fried chicken, Jambalaya, the "Big Easy" burger and several Po Boy offerings. Drinks include an over-the-top boozy "King of Bourbon Street" milkshake and several themed cocktails like the Cajun Margarita, Louisiana Hot Honey Margarita and Voodoo Queen.

"We are excited to bring our Mardi Gras Pop-Up Experience back to Philadelphia," co-owner Vasiliki Tsiouris said in a release. "It was great to bring the spirit of Bourbon Street and The Big Easy first to the scene and we have added more this year, all geared to totally envelope the senses with the sights, sounds and tastes of Mardi Gras."

Reservations for the pop-up can be made online. During the Mardi Gras season, Craftsman Row Saloon is open Tuesday through Thursday from 4-11 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 12 p.m.-12 a.m. and Sunday from 12-11 p.m. 

Mardi Gras Pop-up

Now through Saturday, Feb. 24
Craftsman Row Saloon
112 S. 8th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

