January 21, 2024

'Mrs. Doubtfire' Broadway musical to make Philadelphia debut in February

The show, based on the 1993 film, will be at the Academy of Music starting Feb. 6 with local husband-wife duo Rob McClure and Maggie Lakis in starring roles

A beloved fictional Scottish nanny is poised to make her hilarious debut on the Philadelphia stage next month.

As part of a national tour, the Broadway musical comedy "Mrs. Doubtfire" will be at the Academy of Music from Tuesday, Feb. 6, through Sunday, Feb. 18. Tickets are on sale now.

MORE: Seth Meyers will perform stand up comedy for Ensemble Arts Philly this April

"Mrs. Doubtfire" follows an out-of-work actor, Daniel Hillard, who loses custody of his kids amid a messy divorce battle with his wife, Miranda. Desperate to spend time with his children, Daniel attempts to infiltrate the family by disguising himself as a Scottish nanny named Euphegenia Doubtfire. The musical is based on the 1993 film of the same name starring Robin Williams and Sally Field, which in turn was inspired by the 1987 novel "Madame Doubtfire."

During its run at the Academy of Music, Philly-based actor Rob McClure will star as Daniel Hillard (and Euphegenia Doubtfire). McClure previously played the role on Broadway, earning a Tony Award nomination in 2022. McClure's real-life wife, Maggie Lakis, will star alongside him as Miranda Hillard. 

"Mrs. Doubtfire" is the latest show to pass through the city as part of Ensemble Arts Philly's Broadway Series. "Ain't Too Proud," a musical about acclaimed vocal group The Temptations, finished up its three-week run this weekend.

“'Mrs. Doubtfire' takes the inimitable character crafted by the late Robin Williams and presents a poignant musical experience with something for audiences of all ages,” Frances Egler, of Kimmel Cultural Campus, said in a release. “Starring husband-and-wife duo, Rob McClure and Maggie Lakis, we are honored to present this show to Philadelphia audiences for the very first time as part of our Broadway season, where we bring the best of New York theater to Broad Street.”

"Mrs. Doubtfire"

Tuesday, Feb. 6, to Sunday, Feb. 18
Times and ticket prices vary
Academy of Music
240 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

