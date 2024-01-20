Seth Meyers will perform stand up comedy for Ensemble Arts Philly this April

Late-night host Seth Meyers is bringing his brand of comedy to Philadelphia this upcoming spring. Emsemble Philly Arts is presenting the standup show, which will be at the Miller Theater on 250 S Broad Street.

The show is scheduled for Saturday, April 6, and Ensemble Arts Philly members can get first access to tickets. Presales for members begin on Wednesday, Jan. 24. General sales begin on Friday, Jan. 26.

Meyers has been the host of "Late Night with Seth Meyers" since 2014, reaching 10 full years hosting the NBC program next month. Previously, Meyers was the head writer of "Saturday Night Live," also serving as the anchor for its "Weekend Update" satirical news segment.

While Meyers's version of "Late Night" is politically pointed, with his in-depth "A Closer Look" segments taking a fine-tooth comb over current events, the comedian is markedly more personal and observational in his standup routines.

Ensemble Arts Philly is a new brand name that emerged this month, formed by the Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Philadelphia Orchestra. The banner is meant to "improve clarity" for audiences, and performances will be across three venues: the Kimmel Center, the Academy of Music and the Miller Theater.

Anyone can become a member by making a donation to Ensemble Arts Philly’s Annual Fund. A donation of $1 to $74 will grant membership, with several levels following depending on the size of the contribution.

Bronze level members ($75 to $99) can receive discounts and have access to advance purchase opportunities. Silver members ($100 to $499) get email notifications for last-minute offers and discounts, while Gold members ($500 to $999) get two complimentary tickets for any Organ Series performance, along with early access to "prime seating." Particularly generous donors can receive Academy Gold, Platinum or Founders Circle memberships as well.

Saturday, April 6

7:00 p.m. | Ticket prices TBA

Miller Theater

250 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102