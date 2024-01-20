More Events:

January 20, 2024

Seth Meyers will perform stand up comedy for Ensemble Arts Philly this April

The "Late Night" host will be at the Miller Theater on April 6 courtesy of Ensemble Arts Philly, a new brand by the Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Philadelphia Orchestra

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Comedy
Seth Meyers Ensemble Arts Philly Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images/Sipa USA

Seth Meyers has hosted NBC's 'Late Night' program for nearly 10 years, though his stand-up routines are more down-to-earth and personal than his usual politically charged fare.

Late-night host Seth Meyers is bringing his brand of comedy to Philadelphia this upcoming spring. Emsemble Philly Arts is presenting the standup show, which will be at the Miller Theater on 250 S Broad Street.

The show is scheduled for Saturday, April 6, and Ensemble Arts Philly members can get first access to tickets. Presales for members begin on Wednesday, Jan. 24. General sales begin on Friday, Jan. 26.

MORE: Get the celebrity treatment at the Philadelphia Film Society's 2024 Oscars party and screening

Meyers has been the host of "Late Night with Seth Meyers" since 2014, reaching 10 full years hosting the NBC program next month. Previously, Meyers was the head writer of "Saturday Night Live," also serving as the anchor for its "Weekend Update" satirical news segment. 

While Meyers's version of "Late Night" is politically pointed, with his in-depth "A Closer Look" segments taking a fine-tooth comb over current events, the comedian is markedly more personal and observational in his standup routines.

Ensemble Arts Philly is a new brand name that emerged this month, formed by the Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Philadelphia Orchestra. The banner is meant to "improve clarity" for audiences, and performances will be across three venues: the Kimmel Center, the Academy of Music and the Miller Theater.

Anyone can become a member by making a donation to Ensemble Arts Philly’s Annual Fund. A donation of $1 to $74 will grant membership, with several levels following depending on the size of the contribution. 

Bronze level members ($75 to $99) can receive discounts and have access to advance purchase opportunities. Silver members ($100 to $499) get email notifications for last-minute offers and discounts, while Gold members ($500 to $999) get two complimentary tickets for any Organ Series performance, along with early access to "prime seating." Particularly generous donors can receive Academy Gold, Platinum or Founders Circle memberships as well.

Ensemble Arts Presents Seth Meyers

Saturday, April 6
7:00 p.m. | Ticket prices TBA
Miller Theater
250 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Comedy Philadelphia Stand-Up Comedy Ensemble Arts Philly Performances

Videos

Featured

Limited - Man Looking out a window uncertain

A guy’s guide to sexual health: What every man should know
Limited - Building Trades - Kelly and Ryan Ross

IBEW Local 98 and Building Trades announce The Superhero Project as charity partner for 2024 All Star Labor Classic

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Temple University probed by U.S. Dept. of Education for alleged antisemitism stemming from pro-Palestine protests
Temple University discrimination probe

Sponsored

A guy’s guide to sexual health
Limited - Man Looking out a window uncertain

Health News

Philly confirms another case of measles in ongoing outbreak
Measles outbreak

Celebrities

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic drank beer and ate 50-cent wings at McGillin's after losing to the Sixers
nikola jokic mcgillin's

Eagles

If this is it for Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata will be ready to carry the Eagles' culture forward
Jordan-Mailata-Eagles-Bills-11.26.2023-NFL.jpg

Fitness

2024 Broad Street Run returns to May race date and finish line location inside Navy Yard
Broad Street Run 2024

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved