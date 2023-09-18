Drink and be scary at these Halloween bars popping up in Philly

The smell of pumpkin spice is wafting through the streets and the first autumnal chill can't be too far away. That means one thing: It's Halloween pop-up bar season in Philadelphia.

Here are some of the spooky saloons serving up "BOO-ze" to those brave enough to enter. Expect them to be decked out with pumpkins, ghouls and ghosts and their menus to feature creepy pop-culture references galore.

MORE: Get spooked and then calm down with a drink at Eastern State Penitentiary this fall

Craftsman Row Saloon | 112 S. 8th Street

The city's first Halloween pop-up bar of the season, Craftsman Row Saloon's "Nightmare Before Christmas," opened last week. The restaurant and bar, also known for going all out with its Christmas pop-up, is decorated floor-to-ceiling in witches' hats, pumpkins, ravens, spiders, twinkling lights. It is all inspired by the 1993 Tim Burton film with the same name.

Cody Aldrich/Aversa PR Craftsman Row Saloon is one of the bars in Philly transforming into a Halloween pop-up this season, offering guests themed cocktails and creepy decor.

Along with saying hello to Jack Skellington and his undead friends, taste the Halloween-themed milkshakes and cocktails. The food menu has also received an autumn overhaul, with unique treats like pumpkin mac-n-cheese, the Monster Burger and Mummy Stromboli. New this year, Craftsman Row is serving a Spooky Brunch on the weekends.

Nightmare Before Christmas is open Wednesday through Thursday from 4-11 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 12-11 p.m. and Sunday from 12-9 p.m. The bar will also be open Tuesdays from 4-10 p.m. starting Oct. 1.

Uptown Beer Garden | 1500 JFK Blvd.

Fans of "Stranger Things" can step into the world of the Netflix thrilled at Uptown Beer Garden's "Uptown Upside Down." The Halloween pop-up, opened Friday, Sept. 15.

Center City's 18,000-square-foot beer garden is once again transformed into Hawkins, Indiana, with Upside Down-inspired decor and "Stranger Things" character installations, like Max, Vecna, demogorgons and new demobats. There are themed cocktails and a curated soundtrack inspired by the series, and the food menu will include hearty fall foods.

Provided Image/Aversa PR This Halloween season, Uptown Beer Garden is once again transforming into a 'Stranger Things' inspired pop-up bar, complete with characters like the villainous Vecna.

The pop-up is open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., Friday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday from 11-2 a.m. and Sunday from 11-12 a.m.

Tinsel | 116 S. 12th Street

Tinsel, known for its Christmas and Eagles themed pop-ups, will open its Nightmare Before Tinsel Halloween bar in late September.

This year's theme is "The Vampires of Sansom Cathedral." The bar will be decorated to look like haunted catacombs, complete with beasts, vampires and lots of fake blood. Along with plenty of photo opportunities, guests can enjoy themed cocktails and seasonal beers served by costumed bartenders.



The bar's owners say it will open Friday, Sept. 29. Nightmare Before Tinsel be open Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.