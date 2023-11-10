More Events:

Attendees to 2024 Philadelphia Flower Show can save money on tickets with new price options

The horticultural event at Pennsylvania Convention Center takes place March 2-10. This year's theme is 'United by Flowers'

philadelphia flower show 2024 Provided Image/Pennsylvania Horticultural Society

The 2024 Philadelphia Flower Show will be held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center from March 2 through March 10.

This spring, the 2024 Philadelphia Flower Show will bring vibrant blooms and thousands of people to the Pennsylvania Convention Center, and those who attend will have the chance to save some money on tickets compared to previous years.

The Pennsylvania Horticulture Society on Friday revealed that theme for the the 195th iteration of event will be "United by Flowers," a nod to what organizers described as the vibrant community from around the world that gathers in Philly to share in their love of plants and gardening. PHS also announced new pricing options for tickets to the flower show, which takes place March 2-10.

This year, in addition to the usual discounts for children, college students, PHS members and large groups, less expensive tickets will be sold for weekday and evening admissions. Adult tickets for the 2024 Philadelphia Flower Show will be priced as follows:

• Weekday (Monday through Thursday): $34.99
• Weekend (Friday through Sunday): $39.99
• Twilight (after 4 p.m.): $29.99

Flower show tickets for children, ages 5 to 17, are $25 and for college students, ages 18-24 with IDs, are $30. Children younger than 4 get in free. There also are discounts for groups of more than 25 people; more information is available on the PHS websiteTickets are on sale now online.

Last year, tickets to the Philadelphia Flower Show cost $38.50, if purchased before Dec. 31, and $43.50 when bought at a later date.

Highlights of this year's event will be a massive flower-filled entrance garden, floral creations inspired by the United by Flowers theme, educational sessions and shopping and crafting areas. The Philadelphia Flower Show also hosts the largest houseplant and indoor plant competition in the world, which is still accepting entries.

"In a world where loneliness has become an epidemic, the PHS Philadelphia Flower Show brings people together to connect over their shared love of gardening and floral beauty," Seth Pearsoll, vice president and creative director of PHS, said in a release. "It is a place where magic happens, and where people from all walks of life come together as one."

The family-friendly event, which is PHS's main fundraiser, returned to the convention center last spring after two years taking place in FDR Park during the pandemic

PHS Philadelphia Flower Show: 'United by Flowers'

Saturday, March 2 through Sunday, March 10
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; except March 10 when show closes at 6 p.m.
Ticket prices vary
Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

