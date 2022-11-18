Philadelphia Flower Show to debut new 'Bloom Bar' where guests can sip drinks and wear floral crowns in 2023

Spring may seem far off, but the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society is preparing for the opening of the 2023 Flower Show, which returns to the Pennsylvania Convention Center after two years at FDR Park in South Philadelphia.

The Flower Show celebrates the best in floral arranging and gardening, and participants build elaborate structures that are viewed by thousands of people each year. The theme for the 2023 show is "The Garden Electric," which represents the spark of joy that comes with giving or receiving flowers.

PHS released four artistic renderings of the upcoming show, including one of its promenade, a garden path filled with floral displays. The show will be held March 4-12.

"The joy that we feel when engaging in something creative is what inspired the guest experiences for the 2023 Flower Show," said Rebecca Schuchart, director of experiences and engagement at PHS. "We want Flower Show attendees to channel the spirit of the bright and exuberant gardens and get involved doing and making something that will be a lasting memory."

Courtesy of/Pennsylvania Horticultural Society The Flower Show promenade is a garden path filled with elaborate floral displays.

Visitors can enjoy a handful of new experiences, including the "Bloom Bar," where they can sip drinks and purchase fresh floral crowns. The wearable displays are meant as a souvenir that visitors can show off as they leave the grounds.

Design & Dine, a new hands hands-on social activity, allows visitors to create their own Garden Electric-inspired floral arrangement while enjoying a light meal. For every two tickets purchased to the experience, a meal will be donated to a person.

A family-friendly play area provides a free place where kids can explore while parents unwind. The space includes hands-on activities, arts and crafts, and discovery tables. Each day will offer a different program geared toward children.

The Family Frolic, a special day meant for families with young children, returns on Sunday, March 12. There will be face painting, mascot visits, giveaways and interactive activities. The activities are free with admission.

Courtesy of/Pennsylvania Horticultural Society The Kids Cocoon is a hands-on, interactive play area and discovery center for kids and families to explore and unwind during the Flower Show. Returning this year is Butterflies Live!, where participants can spend time with exotic butterfly species surrounded by colorful flowers.

Other returning activities include Butterflies Live!, in which visitors are surrounded by the colorful pollinators in a plant-filled environment.

There are early morning tours, photography tours and an after-hours event for those 21 and older, and the return of Artisan Row, a craft hub where guests can make their own floral arrangements.

Guests also can attend potting parties with Tu Bloom, the floral designer for the Grammys. Visitors can learn the tricks of the trade and take home their own creations.

Courtesy of/Pennsylvania Horticultural Society Design and Dine is an interactive experience where guests can enjoy light meals while designing their own floral arrangements.

Fido Fridays, when families can bring their dogs to the Flower Show, also are back after a two-year hiatus.

There will be plenty of live music. Snacktime, the city's seven-piece brass band, will curate a lineup of local, emerging talent to perform at the Flower Show each day.

Tickets cost at $38.50 through Dec. 31. They will then increase in price. Discounts are available for students, seniors and children. Tickets are valid for one day, and can be used any day of the show.

The hours for the 2023 Flower Show are:

March 4: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

March 5-9: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

March 10-11: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

March 12: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

March 4-12

Hours vary | $38.50

Pennsylvania Convention Center

1101 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19107