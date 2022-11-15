Ice skating returns to the Blue Cross RiverRink on Black Friday

With the nights getting longer and the days getting colder, Blue Cross RiverRink is again transforming itself into a winter wonderland on the Delaware River waterfront.

Winterfest returns to Penn's Landing on Nov. 25 – Black Friday – and will remain open through Sunday, March 5. In addition to ice skating, people can enjoy hot drinks and comfort foods while sitting around fire pits or inside warming cabins. They also can ride a 60-foot Ferris wheel.

MORE: Christmas Village to return with ferris wheel, double-decker carousel

Admission to the ice skating rink is $5, and skate rentals are $12. Independence Blue Cross cardholders receive free admission for themselves and three guests.

Visitors can enjoy food from Chickie's & Pete's, Skelly's Amusements and FCM's Black Iron BBQ all season. Bar service includes ciders, pumpkin ales and seasonal cocktails. Hot apple cider and hot chocolate will be available for $3 a cup.

Various celebrations will be held at Winterfest throughout the season.

Opening weekend features an ugly sweater contest. People who snap pictures of themselves wearing ugly sweaters at Winterfest's photo station, and post them to Instagram using #RiverRinkUglySweater, may win a prize package that includes ice skating tickets.

To celebrate Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26, a market with Philadelphia-area vendors will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Later that night, DJ RocDaSpot will play mixes while people ice skate, and Orchestra 2001 will have a pop-up performance on Cherry Street Pier.

A holiday tree lighting will take place Friday, Dec. 2, from 6-9 p.m.

On New Year's Eve, firework shows will light up Penn's Landing at 6 p.m. and at midnight. Tickets to the New Year's Eve parties on the ice skating rink, which take place at 4:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., will become available online in the coming weeks.

"There is excitement in the air in Philadelphia, and we are thrilled to carry that into our favorite traditions at Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest," said Joe Forkin, president of the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation. "This will also be the first Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest season where visitors can benefit from the Delaware River Trail and all of the new ways they can access the fun and beautiful views."

Nov. 25 to March 5

Open daily, times vary | Pay-as-you-go

Blue Cross RiverRink

101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106