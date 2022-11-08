More Events:

November 08, 2022

Christmas Village to return with ferris wheel, double-decker carousel

Philadelphia's own German Christmas market will transform LOVE Park and City Hall starting Thursday, Nov. 24

By Franki Rudnesky
Holiday Christmas Village
Christmas Village 2022 LOVE park Courtesy of/Aversa PR

The Christmas Village will be open for its 15th season in LOVE Park and City Hall courtyard from Thursday, Nov. 24, to Saturday, Dec. 24, featuring light displays, a ferris wheel, a German Christmas market and a double-decker carousel.

Philadelphia is beginning to transform into a winter wonderland as more and more holiday attractions open across the city, including one that is returning for its 15th season.

The Christmas Village will be open in LOVE Park and City Hall courtyard from Thursday, Nov. 24, to Saturday, Dec. 24, with dazzling light displays, a ferris wheel, a German Christmas market and a double-decker carousel.

MORE: Dilworth Park kicks off its holiday programming with opening of Wintergarden and ice rink

“The holidays come alive in Philly when Christmas Village arrives at LOVE Park,” Kathryn Ott Lovell, the Philadelphia Parks & Recreation commissioner, said in a press release. “Christmas Village has become a must-do family tradition that brings together multiple generations. Each and every year, Christmas Village fills LOVE Park with holiday cheer, twinkling lights, fun attractions and high-quality gift items."

This year, over 110 local and international merchants will set up shop in colorful tents and cottages across LOVE Park and City Hall's courtyard. In LOVE Park, there will be brand-new wooden booths for artists to show off their wares. Ornaments, toys, apparel, jewelry, decorations, home goods, artwork and sweets will all be for sale.

Hungry guests will have tons of options to fulfill their cravings, including European treats like bratwurst, schnitzel, strudel and the popular gooey Swiss Raclette cheese dish. 

Christmas Village raclette cheese

Spiced mulled wine, boozy hot chocolate and draft beers will all be available for patrons over 21. Weekday tasting tours will also be provided Chaddsford Winery and Boardroom Spirits.

Along with shopping and dining offerings, visitors can enjoy the Wish Wall, a festive light installation located in the open-air outdoor seating and beer garden section. There is also an angel wing wall located at the North Broad section of Christmas Village which will make for the perfect Instagram shot.

Kids can enjoy rides on a ferris wheel full of lights, a double-decker carousel and the Christmas Village Kids Train.

Christmas Village 2022Courtesy of/Aversa PR

“We’re happy to welcome new visitors as well as the people who have come around for years, some even all fifteen seasons of Christmas Village in Philadelphia," Thomas Bauer, Christmas Village president, said. "We’re not only grateful for all the families making memories at our market but also for the support of the City of Philadelphia, which helps us make Christmas Village a reality full of joy and wonder. The enthusiasm of the vendors is as great as every year and we’re looking forward to welcoming all guests with bratwurst and mulled wine!”

Hours for the Christmas Village are as follows:

Sunday through Thursday — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday through Saturday — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thanksgiving Day — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Eve — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Before the fun officially begins, Christmas Village will open for a preview weekend on Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20, when visitors can meet the vendors and sample some holiday food and drinks.

Christmas Village

Thursday, Nov. 24, to Saturday, Dec. 24
Hours vary | Free to enter
LOVE Park
1500 JFK Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19102
City Hall Courtyard
1400 JFK Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19107

