More Events:

November 01, 2022

Dilworth Park kicks off its holiday programming with opening of Wintergarden and ice rink

Seasonal festivities include light shows, seasonal food and drink options, festivals and a holiday market packed with local vendors

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Ice Skating
Dilworth Park Center City Wintergarden ice rink Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Center City's Dilworth Park has been transformed into a holiday wonderland with the opening of Wintergarden and the upcoming return of Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink. A host of festive events will also be held throughout the season.

Despite fall being far from over, once Halloween passes many immediately switch gears into winter holiday mode.

Luckily for holiday-ready Philadelphians, Wintergarden in Center City's Dilworth Park is now open and ready to provide festive entertainment all season long. The popular Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink will also open for skaters on Friday.

MORERide in a horse-drawn carriage and meet Santa in Chestnut Hill this holiday season

Wintergarden is an outdoor oasis open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through March 26, 2023, located on the Greenfield Lawn. It's decorated with hundreds of twinkling lights, woodsy decor, seasonal foliage and topiaries shaped like reindeer. 

Center City District announced Wintergarden's grand opening on Instagram, celebrating the Phillies' World Series run with reindeer topiaries decked out in the team's merchandise.

Visitors 21 and older can enjoy warm mulled wine available for purchase at the Chaddsford Winery kiosk. 

Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink makes its highly-anticipated return on Friday, Nov. 4, with a grand opening ceremony at 11:30 a.m. complete with an ice skating performance and pop-up snow shower. 

The rink will be open to skaters seven days a week, from Nov. 4 through Feb. 26. Reservations, which can be booked online, are highly encouraged for timed 90-minute sessions on the ice. Admission is $5 for children 10 and younger and $8 for adults, while skate rental is $10 per person. There are discounted rates for groups of 10 or more.

To warm up after a skating session, visitors can head to the Rothman Orthopaedics Cabin, which offers a full menu of seasonal dishes, cocktails and beers. Fire pits on the PNC Terrace can be used freely by guests.

“We’re excited to kick off another season of The Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink and Cabin at Dilworth Park,” Alexander R. Vaccaro, president of the Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, said in a press release. “Year after year, we look forward to the rink opening and providing the people of Greater Philadelphia a fun and safe place to celebrate the holiday season."

Shoppers can support local businesses and crafters at the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market, returning Saturday, Nov. 19, through Sunday, Jan 1. It will contain more than 40 vendors offering unique handmade jewelry, skincare, artwork, home decor and clothing. The market is open Sundays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Starting Monday, Nov. 21, Dilworth Park's "Deck the Hall Light Show" will once again animate the west facade of City Hall with colorful projections and cheerful sounds. A full show illuminates the historic building at the top of each hour from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. nightly through Jan. 1.

Other wintry festivities happening at Dilworth Park throughout the season include:

Cocktails and Cold Ones — Guests can enjoy special weekly food and drink discounts in the Rothman Orthopaedics Cabin every Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Nov. 9 through Feb. 22.

College Nights — Each Thursday from Nov. 10 through Feb. 23, college students can pay $2 skating rink admission between 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. with a valid student ID.

Santa Express — Children can skate with Santa Claus on Friday, Nov. 25 at 11 a.m. during an event that also features holiday carols by the East Passyunk Opera Project.

Storytime with Santa — On Saturday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Woodland Santa will read stories and take photos with guests in the Wintergarden.

Lunar New Year Celebration — A Lunar New Year Celebration, presented by Temple University, will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with traditional Chinese dancers, prizes and a special menu in the Rothman Orthopaedics Cabin.

Free in February — On Mondays and Tuesdays in February, visitors can enjoy free admission to the Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink. Skate rental is not included.

Superhero Skate — Young skaters can dress up in costume and skate with their favorite superheroes on the Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Ice Festival — On Saturday, Feb. 18, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Ice Festival celebrates the end of the winter season at Dilworth Park with ice sculptures, performances and themed food and drink options.

All programs are weather-permitting and subject to change.

Wintergarden at Dilworth Park

Nov. 1, 2022, through March 26,
9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily | Free to attend
Dilworth Park
1 S 15th St (West Side of City Hall), Philadelphia, PA 19102

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holiday Ice Skating Philadelphia World Series Center City Santa Phillies Center City District Winter Dilworth Park Rothman Orthopaedics at Jefferson Health

Videos

Featured

Limited - Red October Live Casino

Red October Week Watch Parties at Sports & Social
Purchased - retired people entrepreneur working together

For retirees, some welcome social security and other benefits increases to help ease impacts of inflation

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Proposed Glassboro-Camden light rail line enters preliminary design phase
Glassboro-Camden Line Update

Sponsored

Red October Week Watch Parties at Sports & Social
Limited - Red October Live Casino

Prevention

As RSV cases in the U.S. surge, scientists get closer to a new vaccine
RSV vaccines in development

Eagles

Eagles at Texans: Five matchups to watch
110122DameonPierce

Music

The Roots tease new single, 'Misunderstood,' from long-awaited album 'End Game'
The Roots Misunderstood

Performances

Meek Mill to celebrate 10-year anniversary of 'Dreams and Nightmares' with concert at Wells Fargo Center
Meek Mill Wells Fargo Center Concert Dreams and Nightmares

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved