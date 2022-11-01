Dilworth Park kicks off its holiday programming with opening of Wintergarden and ice rink

Despite fall being far from over, once Halloween passes many immediately switch gears into winter holiday mode.

Luckily for holiday-ready Philadelphians, Wintergarden in Center City's Dilworth Park is now open and ready to provide festive entertainment all season long. The popular Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink will also open for skaters on Friday.

Wintergarden is an outdoor oasis open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through March 26, 2023, located on the Greenfield Lawn. It's decorated with hundreds of twinkling lights, woodsy decor, seasonal foliage and topiaries shaped like reindeer.

Center City District announced Wintergarden's grand opening on Instagram, celebrating the Phillies' World Series run with reindeer topiaries decked out in the team's merchandise.

Visitors 21 and older can enjoy warm mulled wine available for purchase at the Chaddsford Winery kiosk.

Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink makes its highly-anticipated return on Friday, Nov. 4, with a grand opening ceremony at 11:30 a.m. complete with an ice skating performance and pop-up snow shower.

The rink will be open to skaters seven days a week, from Nov. 4 through Feb. 26. Reservations, which can be booked online, are highly encouraged for timed 90-minute sessions on the ice. Admission is $5 for children 10 and younger and $8 for adults, while skate rental is $10 per person. There are discounted rates for groups of 10 or more.

To warm up after a skating session, visitors can head to the Rothman Orthopaedics Cabin, which offers a full menu of seasonal dishes, cocktails and beers. Fire pits on the PNC Terrace can be used freely by guests.

“We’re excited to kick off another season of The Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink and Cabin at Dilworth Park,” Alexander R. Vaccaro, president of the Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, said in a press release. “Year after year, we look forward to the rink opening and providing the people of Greater Philadelphia a fun and safe place to celebrate the holiday season."

Shoppers can support local businesses and crafters at the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market, returning Saturday, Nov. 19, through Sunday, Jan 1. It will contain more than 40 vendors offering unique handmade jewelry, skincare, artwork, home decor and clothing. The market is open Sundays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Starting Monday, Nov. 21, Dilworth Park's "Deck the Hall Light Show" will once again animate the west facade of City Hall with colorful projections and cheerful sounds. A full show illuminates the historic building at the top of each hour from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. nightly through Jan. 1.

Other wintry festivities happening at Dilworth Park throughout the season include:

Cocktails and Cold Ones — Guests can enjoy special weekly food and drink discounts in the Rothman Orthopaedics Cabin every Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Nov. 9 through Feb. 22.

College Nights — Each Thursday from Nov. 10 through Feb. 23, college students can pay $2 skating rink admission between 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. with a valid student ID.

Santa Express — Children can skate with Santa Claus on Friday, Nov. 25 at 11 a.m. during an event that also features holiday carols by the East Passyunk Opera Project.

Storytime with Santa — On Saturday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Woodland Santa will read stories and take photos with guests in the Wintergarden.

Lunar New Year Celebration — A Lunar New Year Celebration, presented by Temple University, will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with traditional Chinese dancers, prizes and a special menu in the Rothman Orthopaedics Cabin.

Free in February — On Mondays and Tuesdays in February, visitors can enjoy free admission to the Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink. Skate rental is not included.

Superhero Skate — Young skaters can dress up in costume and skate with their favorite superheroes on the Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Ice Festival — On Saturday, Feb. 18, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Ice Festival celebrates the end of the winter season at Dilworth Park with ice sculptures, performances and themed food and drink options.

All programs are weather-permitting and subject to change.

Dilworth Park

1 S 15th St (West Side of City Hall), Philadelphia, PA 19102

Nov. 1, 2022, through March 26,9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily | Free to attend