St. Patrick's Day pop-up with 10-foot rainbow and themed cocktails is open through holiday

St. Patrick's Day revelers can start celebrating early with a Guinness smashburger or "liquid gold" cocktail at a new Center City pop-up.

The Green Elephant is now open at 1500 Locust St. through at least Sunday, March 17, with the possibility of extending past the holiday. Arriving on the heels of the Valentine's Day-themed Pink Elephant (and even earlier yuletide White Elephant), this pop-up is ditching the hearts for a 10-foot-long rainbow floating over the main bar area. Other decorations include a neon-lit shamrock arch, a gnarled "fairy tree," hanging clouds, an enormous leprechaun hat and greenery crawling up the booths.

The menu will feature twists on holiday favorites, like corned beef and cabbage eggrolls and Yuengling-battered fish and chips. Patrons can also enjoy dishes that incorporate Guinness, including a smashburger and beer cheese prepared with the traditional Irish stout.

Speaking of Guinness, the pop-up will serve three beers which can be mixed into popular concoctions like the Half & Half (Guinness and Harp) or Snakebite (Guinness and Strongbow cider). Several local drafts will also be available, along with an extensive themed cocktail menu. The Emerald Espresso Martini, for instance, riffs on McDonald's seasonal Shamrock Shake with Kahlua, vanilla vodka, cold brew, marshmallow and Baileys Vanilla Mint Shake. Other options include the Liquid Gold, a sparkly melon liqueur and prosecco drink, and the Drunken Irish Potato, a liquified version of the Philly-area candy that features RumChata, Malibu rum and Beach Cinnamon Whiskey.

The Green Elephant will be open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to midnight, Friday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday from 1 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to midnight. It's walk-in only, and, given the popularity of its predecessors, you'll be lucky to snag a seat.

Now through Sunday, March 17 (or later)

Hours vary | Walk-in only

1500 Locust St. Philadelphia, PA 19102

